There are a series of basic tips and things that we know that make our WiFi work better and reach all points in the house… Avoid interference, place the router correctly and in a central location or use specific devices such as amplifiers. But you may have ever asked yourself another question: does WiFi work better if you don’t have many neighbors to avoid saturated channels?

If you connect to the network wirelessly from your devices, you must take into account that we have to find a wifi channel not too saturated. Currently, most of the modern routers of the different operators are able to find the best way to connect and the least saturated channel so that everything works correctly but we must take into account a series of factors that can affect your wireless connection, your WiFi network if you have neighbors. How do our neighbors affect us? There are several things that can affect your network if you have neighbors. First, the channel that this neighbor uses. wireless networks, as we have said, use a channel. Generally, the one that is less saturated is automatically searched thanks to modern routers but also we can choose one manually accessing the device configuration. In this case, if we are connected to the same channel as the neighbors or to a channel that is nearby, we may have connection problems or it may go a little slower than if there is no one. The normal or recommended thing is that there are no more than five or six WiFi networks sharing the same channel because, from there, we would be saturating it. If all the residents of a five-story building (with two or three floors per floor) use the same channel, the Internet would not work as it should. Regardless of whether each one has contracted an operator and each have a WiFi network.

It can also affect us not only the connected channel but also the number of computers that the neighbors have connected… If the channel is like a road and we both use the same one, the Internet will slow down. But if we both use the same road but the neighbor has many devices driving on it, we will go even slower. Not only do we usually have the computer or the router and the mobile, but even recent vacuum cleaners or blenders They are connected to the Internet and this could affect us.

How to find free channels

There are programs or applications that allow us to find free channels if we want to use the least saturated when connecting to the Internet. Although there are many, you can use Acriylic WiFi by downloading it from its website. The application or program is capable of monitoring wireless networks but also knowing which are the most saturated and least…

Once we analyze it, we only have to enter the router and choose one in which our connection will go more smoothly and in which not all the neighbors are.