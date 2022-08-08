How to change the default email client in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

The version of Outlook that comes by in Windows 11 has improved a lot, but it may not be the you like the most. If you want to the one you use by default in the Microsoft operating system, we are going to tell you how to do it in a completely safe and fast way. The first thing you should know is that by doing this you do not endanger the messages that you have saved in your email, so you should not be afraid to carry out the steps that we are going to indicate. Furthermore, the process is completely reversible. Therefore, if you change the Windows settings so that Firefox’s Thunderbird always opens for you to write or receive emails, don’t worry, if you want to use Outlook again you can do so without the slightest problem. In short, what you do is not something that affects you permanently. This is how you can change Windows 11 mail We leave you the steps you have to take to change the application that you want to use as default when managing mail in the most used operating system in the world (always talking about computers, both from desktop and laptop). By the way, it is absolutely necessary that in order to be able to do what we tell you, you have the app installed before doing anything. Otherwise, you will not be able to make the corresponding modifications. This is what you have to do in Microsoft’s operating system, which, admittedly, allows you to make a large number of changes in its use options: Enter the operating system settings, something you can do using the Windows key combination + I, to give an example. Now, in the window that opens, on the left side, you have to choose Applications and then do the same with Default Applications. Now click on the search bar and, here, write the name of the application that you have installed and you want to be the default mail (for example, Thunderbird). Click on the result to access the configuration options of this development. Look for the MAILTO option and select the app that you want to be the default. Check before confirming that the choice is correct and, if so, continue. Once this is done, you are finished, since you have modified the default options in Windows 11 for mail management. As you can see, everything is quite simple, and you can change the chosen option as many times as you want by following the steps that we have indicated. So, if you try a new mail app and find you don’t like it and set it to Windows as default, you know you can go back without the slightest difficulty. >