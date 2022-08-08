Elon Musk challenges the CEO of Twitter to discuss fake accounts on the social network

Parag Agrawal vs Elon Musk. (photo: Composition/Jose Arana)

Your decision to decline Twitter and not formalizing his takeover of the popular social seems unlikely to change, but Elon Musk seems to have reconsidered and not ruled out a takeover of the platform.

True to his word, the South African businessman says that yes, Twitter is testing with quick, hard data how many of its users are actually “fake”. If the number of fake users is less than 5%, Musk does not rule out an acquisition of the blue bird’s social network.

True to form, the CEO of Tesla has once again caused confusion about the possible acquisition of Twitter (which it flatly denied a few weeks ago). Last Saturday, Musk responded to a Twitter user’s question about the number of controversial “fake” on this social network. And his response left many users speechless.

“Good summary of the problem. If Twitter simply provides its method of sampling 100 accounts and how they are confirmed to be real, the deal should continue on its original terms.

However, if it turns out that your filings with the SEC are materially false, then it should not be so, “you can read in the tweet translated into Spanish.

Likewise, Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to hold a public debate on the real percentage of bots in the social network to show that spam in this social network is less than 5%.

Twitter seeks to demonstrate that its percentage of false accounts is less than 5%

If Twitter comes up with a method to analyze 100 accounts and check exactly how many of them are real, Musk agrees to continue buying the social network on the terms originally planned.

However, if the data provided by Twitter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission turns out to be false, Musk will rule out the purchase.

Musk made an offer to Twitter last April to acquire the social network for $44 billion.

Nevertheless, in early July, the CEO of Tesla broke the acquisition agreement, alleging that Twitter had violated several terms of the agreement, including one that mentioned a rate of “fake” accounts on social networks.

Following Musk’s decision to cancel the sale, Twitter sued the South African businessman, who objected. Musk alleges that Twitter misled him by providing him with false information. However, the social network dismissed Musk’s arguments and pointed out that they do not correspond to reality.

The three “unresolved issues” delaying the purchase of Twitter, according to Elon Musk

“There are still unresolved issues,” Musk said in a videoconference in June from the Qatar Economic Forum and specifically pointed out three themes whose resolution is awaiting from the company.

There is the aforementioned matter of “The number of fake accounts and spam that Twitter says it is 5%, although it is not our experience,” he said.

And then “there is the question of whether the portion of the debt round will meet and whether shareholders will vote in favor”, Said the tycoon regarding the other two issues still pending.

Musk, who stated at the beginning of the conversation that he is “limited” in what he can say because of “sensitive topics” and the possibility of being sued for his words, also assured that in the event that the purchase of Twitter is consumed, this will not affect China.

Finally, he pointed out that, in the case of completing the operation with Twitter, he would focus on “promoting the product” on the network, but he does not necessarily plan to be the general manager.