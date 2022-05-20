how to activate the optimized recharge on apple iphones

One of the components of iPhone What you always want to protect the most, apart from the screen, is the battery. The good condition of this ensures a good user experience because you get the most out of the autonomy offered by the smartphone, something basic to not have to constantly have the charger in your hand. There is a tool that you may not know that they offer just to do this and that is called Optimized recharge. We show you how to use it.

This is a tool that aims to ensure that the charging process carried out in the terminal is the least damaging possible and, in this way, that charge cycles are increased to the maximum level offered by the battery inside the iPhone. Therefore, it is an excellent idea to activate it if you are worried about this. Of course, you should know that the fast processes with which the component is filled are disabled -but only in a certain part of the process-. An evil less that is not exactly a handicap.

What is activated with Optimized Recharge

In general, what is done is to use a normal load until a point is reached. 85% level of maximum in the charge of the battery and, then, this function is executed that lowers the power automatically so that the health of the hardware in question is maintained as best as possible -and as long as possible-. This makes sense, as studies indicate that fast charging performs higher wear in the later stages, so it’s a great idea. Mind you, from the set point, the job runs much slower.

pixabay

It is important to mention that this is very useful when the iPhone is plugged into the power to charge while sleeping. The reason is that using the data acquired Regarding the times you get up, the terminal adjusts itself to quickly reach 85%, but then waits to execute the final push so that at the beginning of the day you always have the device at 100%, damaging the component as little as possible.

How to activate this function on iPhones

What you have to do to activate it is to follow the Steps that we indicate below and, obviously, if you see that its work does not convince you, you can always disable it so that everything returns to how it was before.

Access the Settings as usual and then enter the Battery section.

The next thing you have to do is use the Condition option, and here you can see what you have to activate to make use of Optimized Recharge.

You are done and when you recharge the iPhone, you will see that it works as described.

