Vivo Y75 4G: without 5G but with 44 megapixel selfies and charging at full speed

Within the mid-range and entry-level range, it is becoming more and more common for manufacturers to launch a 4G phone and later present a 5G version of it. Or vice versa, that we first know the 5G model and, later, its 4G variant. The latter is what has happened with one of the most recent Vivo mobiles.

At the beginning of the year, the Chinese company officially presented the Vivo Y75 5G and now, almost four months later, it has decided to launch the Vivo Y75 4G on the market. with Helio G96 processor on board. But connectivity is not the only difference between them, as the new model comes with a 44-megapixel front camera, opts for an AMOLED panel and increases fast charging to 44W.

Vivo Y75 4G data sheet

Full HD+ resolution Dimensions and weight Thickness: 7.41mm

172g Processor Dimension 700 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 44MP Rear camera Main: 50MP

Wide angle: 8 MP

Macro: 2MP Battery 4,050mAh

Fast charge 44W Operating system Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 connectivity 4G/LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader Price About 317 euros to change

With Android 12, 8 GB of RAM, 50 MP camera…

With a thickness of only 7.41 mm and a weight of 172 g, the Vivo Y75 4G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. That panel has a discreet notch where the 44-megapixel front camera is housed.

The rear camera, meanwhile, has a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The phone runs on the FunTouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 12 and is powered by a 4050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Inside, we find the MediaTek Helio G96 processor accompanied by 8 GB of RAM (plus 4 GB of virtual RAM) and 128 GB of storage. Its most important features are completed with the in-display fingerprint reader and the usual connectivity options: dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C port.

Price and versions of the Vivo Y75 4G

The new Vivo Y75 4G has gone on sale in India and, at the moment, it is unknown if it will reach other countries. It has an official price of 25,999 rupees, which is equivalent to about 317 euros at the current exchange rate, but with the introductory offer it is possible to get it for 20,999 rupees (about 256 euros).

It is available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and in two different colors: Moonlight Shadow (black) and Dawn Waves (blue).

More information | Alive (India)