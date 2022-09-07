Today has started to the of Google Maps in 40 European countries, a function designed to help minimize fuel consumption.

Google’s goal is to help users save money and reduce carbon emissions, even though choosing those routes sometimes means more time behind the wheel.

The function includes Route calculation with more efficient consumption depending on the type of engine, so that we can specify what we drive so that Google helps us save fuel.

To do so, it takes into account slopes, traffic jams, distance, maximum speed and other variables that will make the trip more sustainable, including information on bike routes, where to find chargers for electric cars and relevant content on public transport.

How to activate ecological routes in Google Maps

To do this, you must first update to the latest version of Google Maps. It is possible that, even doing that, the option will not appear, since it is being implemented gradually, so you have to be patient.

Once we have it active, we put a destination on Google Maps, as we have always done. Different route options will appear in the results.



At the top, click on the three points, in the menu, and select route options.

Now we select the ecological route option, as shown in this capture.

In the lower part we can indicate the type of fuel, with the options of Gasoline, Diesel, Electric and hybrid.

Now we will have the appropriate route, with information on how much fuel we will be able to save in this way.



An excellent idea that can help both our pocket and our planet a lot.