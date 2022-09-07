Goodbye WhatsApp: these phones will not be able to use it soon

WhatsApp.jpg" alt="" >
That WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in the world is no secret. This app, owned by Meta, keeps growing and evolving from time to time, offering its users new features and new functions. This, as is logical, means that the application is being updated frequently, which unfortunately brings something bad with it, since when it is updated it leaves some older terminals without support. Very soon WhatsApp will stop working on some terminalsand we will tell you which are the ones that say goodbye to the app.
As we say, despite the fact that there are some alternatives to WhatsApp, the truth is that this is still the queen of messaging apps. Precisely for this reason, it is especially painful for a phone to be left without being able to access the app, something that will very soon happen with a series of devices, both Android and iOS.
these terminals say goodbye to WhatsApp very soon
As we have said at the beginning of this article, WhatsApp does not stop introducing new features in its application. This makes it necessary from time to time to abandon certain versions of terminal operating systems, as these are not compatible with some of these new features. That WhatsApp abandons these older versions is nothing new, since it is something that the application is gradually doing.
If we look at Apple terminals, WhatsApp has already been warning its users for several months that it was going to abandon two very old specific versions of the iOS operating system. Specifically, we refer to the iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions, two quite old versions, but which still have support for WhatsApp today. We say today because the support has a long-established expiration date, as stated in the message that appears to users who still have these operating systems:
Please update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. The app will stop supporting this version of iOS after the October 24, 2022.
This means that certain Apple devices will be without WhatsApp service as of October 24, since they do not have access to iOS 12. phones like the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S, for example, do can be updated to this version, the oldest that WhatsApp will support from that date. Nevertheless, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will not be able to be upgraded to this version. Therefore, users of these two devices will be able to continue using the app until October 24 without being able to update it, but after that date they will be unable to use this messaging app.
The same will also happen with Android terminals
The same thing that happens with Apple and its older iPhones will also happen with Android devices. On this occasion, those Android devices will no longer be able to use WhatsApp whose operating system is 4.0.1 or lower. WhatsApp will say goodbye to these devices well before what will happen with the Apple iPhone, since its “disconnection” is set for September 30. Without further ado, we leave you with the list of devices that will be unable to use WhatsApp from that date:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q