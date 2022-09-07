Goodbye WhatsApp: these phones will not be able to use it soon

That WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in the world is no secret. This app, owned by Meta, keeps growing and evolving from time to time, offering its users new features and new functions. This, as is logical, means that the application is being updated frequently, which unfortunately brings something bad with it, since when it is updated it leaves some older terminals without support. Very soon WhatsApp will stop working on some terminals and we will tell you which are the ones that say to the app.

As we say, despite the fact that there are some alternatives to WhatsApp, the truth is that this is still the queen of messaging apps. Precisely for this reason, it is especially painful for a phone to be left without being able to access the app, something that will very soon happen with a series of devices, both Android and iOS. Filtered the first real images of a Google Pixel Watch terminals say goodbye to WhatsApp very soon As we have said at the beginning of this article, WhatsApp does not stop introducing new features in its application. This makes it necessary from time to time to abandon certain versions of terminal operating systems, as these are not compatible with some of these new features. That WhatsApp abandons these older versions is nothing new, since it is something that the application is gradually doing. If we look at Apple terminals, WhatsApp has already been warning its users for several months that it was going to abandon two very old specific versions of the iOS operating system. Specifically, we refer to the iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions, two quite old versions, but which still have support for WhatsApp today. We say today because the support has a long-established expiration date, as stated in the message that appears to users who still have these operating systems:

- Advertisement -

Please update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. The app will stop supporting this version of iOS after the October 24, 2022.

This means that certain Apple devices will be without WhatsApp service as of October 24, since they do not have access to iOS 12. like the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S, for example, do can be updated to this version, the oldest that WhatsApp will support from that date. Nevertheless, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will not be able to be upgraded to this version. Therefore, users of these two devices will be able to continue using the app until October 24 without being able to update it, but after that date they will be unable to use this messaging app.

The same will also happen with Android terminals

The same thing that happens with Apple and its older iPhones will also happen with Android devices. On this occasion, those Android devices will no longer be able to use WhatsApp whose operating system is 4.0.1 or lower. WhatsApp will say goodbye to these devices well before what will happen with the Apple iPhone, since its “disconnection” is set for September 30. Without further ado, we leave you with the list of devices that will be unable to use WhatsApp from that date:

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q