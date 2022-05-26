Honor Magic 4 Pro like Galaxy S22 Ultra, for DxOMark

Some point of contact between Honor Magic 4 Pro and the Ultimate variant is there, but nothing that can make the two too similar in terms of photographic rendering, according to the judgment of DxOMark. The verdict on the first has just been published, the one on the second has been online for some time and now you can appreciate the differences between the two. Which are almost sidereal, because the Ultimate variant leads the global ranking of smartphones tested by DxOMark with 146 points, Magic 4 Pro pays a delay of 15 points.

The two share some points of the data sheet such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip or the display, but observing what determines the scores of DxOMark there is little in common. Only the 3.5x telephoto lens, then both the wide and ultra wide cameras have smaller sensors and no optical stabilization, decisive elements when the light goes down. And in fact, among the various difficulties that emerged from the test, Honor Magic 4 Pro highlighted noise in low light conditions both in photos and videos.

Honor Magic 4 Pro 74.7 x 163.6 x 9.1 mm

6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px Honor Magic 4 Ultimate 74.7 x 163.6 x 11.4 mm

6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

The other element to have disappointed the most is autofocus, who from time to time allows himself some errors in strongly contrasted scenes and was not very “decisive” during the videos. With its 131 points, the Honor Magic 4 Pro has evened out the achievement of a sacred monster like Galaxy S22 Ultra, compared to which – looking at the partials – it did better in the macro field of photos and worse in zoom and video. It should not be forgotten, however, that Honor Magic 4 Pro is not a “featherweight” in the list price: € 1,099.

Details about the photo and video capabilities of the Honor Magic 4 Pro for DxOMark in the link in SOURCE.