Honor Magic and Honor Magic 4 Pro: Honor’s high-end comes with brutal fast charging and the latest from Qualcomm

By: Brian Adam

Honor did not want to miss the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to show us, among other things, its next high-end mobiles: the Honor Magic 4 series. It will arrive in Spain and is made up of two members: the Honor Magic 4 and the Honor Magic 4 Pro.

The Honor Magic 4 mount the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with innovations in photography and screen and a design with curves wherever you look at it and a fast load of infarction. Let’s see what awaits us in the Honor Magic 4.

Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro data sheet

Honor Magic 4

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Screen

Determined

6.81-inch AMOLED LTPO
curved panel
100% DCI-P3
Dynamic refresh from 1Hz to 120Hz
360Hz touch refresh
1920Hz dimming
1,000 nits maximum brightness

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Versions

8GB/256GB

8GB/256GB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels
Wide: 50 megapixels
Zoom: 8 megapixels

Main: 50 megapixels
Wide: 50 megapixels, 122º
Zoom: 64 megapixels, 3.5X
Depth: 8×8 dTOF sensor

Frontal camera

Determined

Determined

Battery

4,800mAh
66W fast charge

4,600mAh
100W fast charge
Wireless charging 100W

System

android 12
MagicUI 6.0

android 12
MagicUI 6.0

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
usb type c

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

Determined

Determined

Others

GPU Turbo X
IP54

GPU Turbo X
IP68

Price

Determined

From 1,099 euros

Honor Magic 4 Pro

honormagic4pro

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is the latest member of the company’s super high-end range, and the first Honor Magic mobile to arrive in Spain under the umbrella of the new Honor. The terminal arrives with a curved design everywhere: in front and behind, with a AMOLED screen curved in its four axeswhich results in a design with almost no bezels.

The screen is one of the strengths of the Honor Magic 4 Pro, with a panel with dynamic refresh from 1 to 120 Hz and touch response speed of 360 Hz. Its main innovation is the panel with a dimming of 1,920 Hz, making screen flickering almost imperceptible.

For the processor, Honor has opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in both models, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. As for the battery, the Pro model incorporates one with 4,600 mAh capacity and support for 100W fast charge with or without cable.

magic4pro screen

There is also room for innovation in the camera. Although we do not know which lens is mounted for portraits, the Honor Magic 4 Pro includes a rear camera with many megapixels: 50 megapixel main sensor, 50 megapixel 122º wide angle, 64 megapixel 3.5x telephoto and a dTOF depth sensor . The terminal is IP68 certified.

Honor Magic 4

honormagic4

It is an open secret that the star of today’s presentation is the Honor Magic 4 Pro, while the Honor Magic 4 stays in the background and, in fact, Honor you haven’t given us all the details about it, at least for now. The terminal goes on sale in a few months, so until then there will be time to find out the details, or so we hope.

The Honor Magic 4 also mounts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8 and 256 GB of storage, but with a slightly larger 4,800 mAh battery. This battery supports 66W fast chargeless “brutal” than that of the Pro model.

honormagic4back

In photography, there are also differences. The main sensor is still 50 megapixels, with a wide angle of 50 megapixels, but accompanied only by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front camera of the Honor Magic 4 is also a mystery. The terminal is IP54 certified.

Versions and prices of Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro

all honor

The Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro are official, although their availability details are not yet complete. The only thing we know is that the two terminals will be launched in the first half of May and the Honor Magic 4 Pro will have a starting price of 1,099 euros, being available in the colors white, black, green, cyan and gold.

