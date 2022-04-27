DxOMark compares the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon and Exynos chips

DxOMark has published a detailed review of the camera of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which joins the review it has already done of the variant with Exynos 2200. Although DxOMark has awarded 131 points to both variants, but the well-known website has pointed out some differences in image quality. Specifically, the Snapdragon version produces less image noise than its Exynos equivalent, despite having identical camera hardware. The Snapdragon model still produces image noise in some settings, but it seems that Qualcomm’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) is more efficient for the most part at minimizing image noise than the Exynos 2200.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra produces sharper images from its telephoto camera in low light conditions when using the Exynos 2200. Also, the Exynos model produces a more natural representation of the environment when shooting videos than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Overall, the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra each have their pros and cons when it comes to image quality. Ultimately, according to DxOMark, neither can match other flagships like the Huawei P50 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, or even the Google Pixel 6 Pro.