Tech NewsMobileTech Giants

DxOMark compares the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon and Exynos chips

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

DxOMark has published a detailed review of the camera of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which joins the review it has already done of the variant with Exynos 2200. Although DxOMark has awarded 131 points to both variants, but the well-known website has pointed out some differences in image quality. Specifically, the Snapdragon version produces less image noise than its Exynos equivalent, despite having identical camera hardware. The Snapdragon model still produces image noise in some settings, but it seems that Qualcomm’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) is more efficient for the most part at minimizing image noise than the Exynos 2200.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra produces sharper images from its telephoto camera in low light conditions when using the Exynos 2200. Also, the Exynos model produces a more natural representation of the environment when shooting videos than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Overall, the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra each have their pros and cons when it comes to image quality. Ultimately, according to DxOMark, neither can match other flagships like the Huawei P50 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, or even the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Read:

The new Xiaomi CIVI boasts design and a featherweight

Previous articleGoogle updates Docs to make it faster and easier to use
Next articlePOCO F4 GT: AMOLED 6.7″ at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, HyperCharge at 120W and physical buttons for €599.99
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Vivo T1 5G and official T1x: straight to the point both, following different paths

They are far from the technological refinements of the brand new Vivo X80 and X80 Pro, but after...
Android

POCO F4 GT ready to launch: follow the event on HDblog from 13:45

The POCO F4 GT, with its pop-up magnetic triggers is on its way. The launch event of POCO's...
Android

Samsung beats Google: May patches arrive on Galaxy S22

There are still a few days to go until the end of April but Samsung she doesn't seem...
Android

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro official: specifications and prices of the new top range

Vivo has announced in the past few hours its new generation of top-of-the-range smartphones by introducing the X80...