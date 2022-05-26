Bill Gates uses a leaflet, but not from Microsoft, and is not a fan of crypto

Bill Gates is currently using one foldable smartphone, but not a Surface Duo from Microsoft, the company he founded and was CEO of for many years: it’s a Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Samsung. Gates himself confirmed this in his latest AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, adding however that he tests several. Gates is apparently appreciating the additional opportunities afforded by the foldable screen:

I have a Galaxy ZFold3 with Android. I try several. With this screen I can spend the day with a large laptop and phone and nothing else.

Net of how crazy it is that the godfather of Windows, who fought against Linux for years, now uses a device based on the open-source operating system, Gates has not elaborated further on the subject despite some other questions about it. done. The main reason for calling a new AMA was promote his latest book, which is called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic”. That said, Gates did not hold back even in the face of the most disparate questions, for example those relating to taxes for multimillionaires and especially cryptocurrencies (he does not own any, because he prefers to invest in initiatives / companies that produce something concrete ).

As we know, Gates had already warned a few years ago of the possible arrival of a pandemic, and has repeated several times that COVID-19 will not be the last. The billionaire and now full-time philanthropist has worked hard to combat the spread of the coronavirus – however, ending up in the midst of rather bizarre conspiracy theories according to which he would use vaccines as a screen for inject 5G microchips in people in order to “control” them. In fact, it should be noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports next generation cellular networks, so … Gombloddo confirmed?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Asgoodasnew at 1,159 euros or from eBay to 1,349 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available onto 1,281 euros. (updated February 28, 2022, 6:52 am)