Video-based platforms like TikTok have a very strong enemy that needs to be fought for the good of its users: misinformation. Especially in the Chinese social network, a lot of incorrect information is moved on various topics. In this way, they have begun to take forecasts with some important topics. In that sense, TikTok plans to add an informative ad when searching about the holocaust.

The idea is to warn the user that they could find content that misinforms and offer some alternatives to obtain real information.

It is clear that on the internet we can find all kinds of information regarding the holocaust. However, for many years there has been a tendency to deny this dark episode in history. As with any other content, the internet serves as a vehicle for disseminating all these theories that have also managed to reach social networks. That is why TikTok proposes the display of an informative ad within searches about the holocaust.

In this way, when you type holocaust in the search engine, the results will be displayed normally and also a message talking about TikTok’s commitment to keeping its audience safe. This clearly involves the information that they can get from the platform. In that sense, while browsing the holocaust search, you will get reliable data from verified sources to corroborate any information.

TikTok puts the magnifying glass on this matter after receiving much criticism regarding videos that denied the holocaust and promoted anti-Semitism. We know that for the platforms it is somewhat difficult to attack all the videos that talk about the subject. Therefore, they propose this option for the consumer to keep them safe from incorrect information, hate speech and in this case, anti-Semitism.