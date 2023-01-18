What is NanoLED technology and why it could change the future of screens

With a lousy name, since it can be confused with others already used in the world of TV manufacturing, at CES 2023 we got to know truly revolutionary technology.

We are talking about NanoLEDs, a quantum dot technology that has the potential to replace LCD and OLED displays in phones and televisions. These quantum dots are even more advanced than the quantum dots found in today’s televisions and can improve picture quality, save energy, and be more efficient in manufacturing. Plus, their simpler structure makes them theoretically easy to produce, which could lead to a world of affordable displays on everything from glasses to windshields to windows.

CNET editor Geoffrey Morrison got a chance to get up close and personal with a device TOP SECRET with NanoLED, and their feedback was impressively good, as it creates displays so thin that they could be placed like paper on top of any window, windshield or mirror.

Nano-LED vs. OLED

Nanoleds technology differs from OLED in that it uses quantum dots instead of organic cells to emit light. Quantum dots emit light of specific wavelengths when energized, and the structure of quantum dots is simpler, making them theoretically easier to produce and more energy efficient. Quantum dots also have the potential to improve image quality compared to OLED.

NanoLED vs. QLED

QLED technology is based on quantum dot technology, just like Nanoleds, but there are some important differences in the way they are used. QLED is used as an enhancement technology to improve image quality on LCD TVs, while Nanoleds have the potential to completely replace LCD and OLED displays. QLED uses quantum dots to enhance brightness and color in LCD TVs, while Nanoleds use quantum dots to emit light directly. Also, QLED is a branded technology used by TV manufacturers like Samsung, while Nanoleds is a technology developed by an independent company called Nanosys.

Nano-LED vs. QD-OLED

QD-OLED is very recent, and it also uses quantum dots, but in QD-OLEDs, quantum dots are added to OLED blue pixels to turn them into red or green pixels, while in Nanoleds, quantum dots emit light directly. NanoLEDS is not dependent on OLED, it’s a different technology, so its applications could be tremendous.

Nanosys

Nanosys is a California, United States-based technology company that develops and manufactures quantum dots and advanced materials for applications in display, lighting, power, and battery technologies. The company was founded in 2001 and has developed a wide range of quantum dot-based products, including the NanoLEDs display technology mentioned in this article.

Nanosys works with a variety of industry partners, including TV manufacturers, display manufacturers and lighting companies, to bring its technologies to market, having received various awards and recognition for its innovation and quantum dot technology.

quantum dots

Both QLED and NanoLED use quantum dots, but… what is that?

Quantum dots are a physical phenomenon related to quantum physics. Quantum dots are extremely small particles, often the size of a few atoms, that behave differently from larger particles. In quantum physics, particles are described as waves, and these waves can overlap and intertwine. Quantum dots are particles so small that they are governed by the laws of quantum physics, and therefore have unique properties such as specific light emission when receiving energy. These properties make quantum dots ideal for use in technologies such as displays and lighting, where precise emission of light of specific wavelengths is required.

Quantum dots can be made from a variety of materials, including semiconductors, metals, and organic compounds. The most common quantum dots are made from semiconductor materials such as cadmium selenide (CdSe), sulfuric acid (ZnS), and indium nitride (InN). These materials are used because they have unique properties that make them ideal for making quantum dots, such as their stability and their ability to emit light at specific wavelengths.

There are several methods for making quantum dots, but the most common methods are surface nucleation and growth, the thin layer method, and the injection method. The surface nucleation and growth method is a process in which particles of a semiconductor material are deposited on a surface and heated to form quantum dots. The thin-layer method is similar, but instead of depositing particles, thin layers of semiconductor material are deposited and heated to form quantum dots. The injection method is a process in which a semiconductor material is injected into an organic matrix to form quantum dots. Each of these methods has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending on the particular material and desired applications.

In this link you have more information on the matter.