The Samsung Galaxy S23 completely filtered by Samsung itself: these are all its features

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy S23 completely filtered by Samsung itself: these are all its features
We are a little less than two weeks away from Samsung officially releasing its Samsung Galaxy S23: the date set for the Unpacked is next February 1. Although we do not know if there will still be something to discover, because We already know the exterior design and the complete characteristics. They have been revealed by Samsung itself by mistake.

It usually happens every year and with each major model that is anticipated weeks before its launch: manufacturers find it impossible to keep products secret. And the annual Samsung Galaxy S are especially vulnerable to leaks: in the case of the S23, we have been learning early details since the beginning of autumn 2022. And of course, with Unpacked almost on top, the number of leaks grows even more.

All the features leaked by Samsung

Galaxys22 and S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 (left) and S23+ (right). (Images: Evan Blass)

Since the South Korean manufacturer has divisions in most world markets, it also has a product page for almost every one of those countries. The webs tend to be independent, does not have to update at the same time. And of course, it is enough for there to be a simple mistake in one for it to end up leaking globally.

Samsung France missed the data sheets of the three Samsung Galaxy S23 models (via billbil-kun): the normal one, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the most anticipated of all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some of these specifications we already knew, many others were intuited. And with the official details we can get a complete idea of ​​what the future premium mobiles will be like. All the pages disappeared shortly after being published, but were conveniently captured.

The specifications are official and were mistakenly leaked through the Samsung pages. Although, as usual, it is convenient to keep the information in doubt until the phones finally come to light. For this we will not have to wait long, next February 1 is the key date.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are very similar to each other: basically they differ in the size of the device, the screen (6.1 inches against 6.6) and the battery (3,900 mAh against 4,700). Both equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a triple rear camera headed by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The most powerful in the family is once again the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It shares a SoC with its brothers, the screen rises to 6.8 inches, offers a 5,000 mAh battery, repeats with the inclusion of the S Pen pencil (just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) and the quad rear camera is dominated by the new sensor 200 megapixel camera made by Samsung.

To confirm all the details, and to know the prices of the future versions of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultrawe will have to wait for Unpacked 2023. There is not much left.

Filtered technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Screen

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Resolution 2,340 x 1,080
Refresh 48 to 120 Hz
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus2

6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Resolution 2,340 x 1,080
Refresh 48 to 120 Hz
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus2

6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED
Resolution 3,080 x 1,440
Refresh 1 to 120 Hz
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus2

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPUs

adreno 740

adreno 740

adreno 740

RAM

8GB

8GB

8GB/12GB

Storage

128GB/256GB

256GB/512GB

256GB/512GB/1TB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel
Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º
Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 3X

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel
Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º
Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 3X

Main: 200 megapixels f / 1.7 OIS
Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º
Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3X
Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/4.9 OIS 10X

Frontal camera

12 megapixel f/2.2 80º

12 megapixel f/2.2 80º

12 megapixel f/2.2 80º

Battery

3,900mAh
25W fast charging
10W wireless charging

4,700mAh
45W fast charging
10W wireless charging

5,000mAh
45W fast charging
10W wireless charging

System

Android 13
One UI 5.1

Android 13
One UI 5.1

Android 13
One UI 5.1

connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS
NFCUWB
usb type c

5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS
NFCUWB
usb type c

5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS
NFCUWB
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm
167 grams

157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm
195 grams

163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
233 grams

Others

IP68
Compatible with Samsung DeX
Dual stereo speakers

IP68
Compatible with Samsung DeX
Dual stereo speakers

IP68
Compatible with Samsung DeX
Dual stereo speakers
s-pen

Via | winfuture.de
Image | winfuture.de

