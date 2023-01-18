The Samsung Galaxy S23 completely filtered by Samsung itself: these are all its features

We are a little less than two weeks away from Samsung officially releasing its Samsung Galaxy S23: the date set for the Unpacked is next February 1. Although we do not know if there will still be something to discover, because We already know the exterior design and the complete characteristics. They have been revealed by Samsung itself by mistake.

It usually happens every year and with each major model that is anticipated weeks before its launch: manufacturers find it impossible to keep products secret. And the annual Samsung Galaxy S are especially vulnerable to leaks: in the case of the S23, we have been learning early details since the beginning of autumn 2022. And of course, with Unpacked almost on top, the number of leaks grows even more.

All the features leaked by Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 (left) and S23+ (right). (Images: Evan Blass)

Since the South Korean manufacturer has divisions in most world markets, it also has a product page for almost every one of those countries. The webs tend to be independent, does not have to update at the same time. And of course, it is enough for there to be a simple mistake in one for it to end up leaking globally.

Samsung France missed the data sheets of the three Samsung Galaxy S23 models (via billbil-kun): the normal one, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the most anticipated of all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some of these specifications we already knew, many others were intuited. And with the official details we can get a complete idea of ​​what the future premium mobiles will be like. All the pages disappeared shortly after being published, but were conveniently captured.

The specifications are official and were mistakenly leaked through the Samsung pages. Although, as usual, it is convenient to keep the information in doubt until the phones finally come to light. For this we will not have to wait long, next February 1 is the key date.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are very similar to each other: basically they differ in the size of the device, the screen (6.1 inches against 6.6) and the battery (3,900 mAh against 4,700). Both equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a triple rear camera headed by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The most powerful in the family is once again the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It shares a SoC with its brothers, the screen rises to 6.8 inches, offers a 5,000 mAh battery, repeats with the inclusion of the S Pen pencil (just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) and the quad rear camera is dominated by the new sensor 200 megapixel camera made by Samsung.

To confirm all the details, and to know the prices of the future versions of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultrawe will have to wait for Unpacked 2023. There is not much left.

Filtered technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Resolution 2,340 x 1,080

Refresh 48 to 120 Hz

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus2 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Resolution 2,340 x 1,080

Refresh 48 to 120 Hz

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus2 6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED

Resolution 3,080 x 1,440

Refresh 1 to 120 Hz

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus2 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPUs adreno 740 adreno 740 adreno 740 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel

Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º

Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 3X Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel

Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º

Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 3X Main: 200 megapixels f / 1.7 OIS

Wide angle: 12 megapixel f / 2.2 120º

Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3X

Telephoto: 10 megapixel f/4.9 OIS 10X Frontal camera 12 megapixel f/2.2 80º 12 megapixel f/2.2 80º 12 megapixel f/2.2 80º Battery 3,900mAh

25W fast charging

10W wireless charging 4,700mAh

45W fast charging

10W wireless charging 5,000mAh

45W fast charging

10W wireless charging System Android 13

One UI 5.1 Android 13

One UI 5.1 Android 13

One UI 5.1 connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS

NFCUWB

usb type c 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS

NFCUWB

usb type c 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS

NFCUWB

usb type c Dimensions and weight 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm

167 grams 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm

195 grams 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

233 grams Others IP68

Compatible with Samsung DeX

Dual stereo speakers IP68

Compatible with Samsung DeX

Dual stereo speakers IP68

Compatible with Samsung DeX

Dual stereo speakers

s-pen

Via | winfuture.de

Image | winfuture.de