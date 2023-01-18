The Samsung Galaxy S23 completely filtered by Samsung itself: these are all its features

We are a little less than two weeks away from Samsung officially releasing its Samsung Galaxy S23: the date set for the Unpacked is next February 1. Although we do not know if there will still be something to discover, because We already know the exterior design and the complete characteristics. They have been revealed by Samsung itself by mistake.
It usually happens every year and with each major model that is anticipated weeks before its launch: manufacturers find it impossible to keep products secret. And the annual Samsung Galaxy S are especially vulnerable to leaks: in the case of the S23, we have been learning early details since the beginning of autumn 2022. And of course, with Unpacked almost on top, the number of leaks grows even more.
All the features leaked by Samsung
Since the South Korean manufacturer has divisions in most world markets, it also has a product page for almost every one of those countries. The webs tend to be independent, does not have to update at the same time. And of course, it is enough for there to be a simple mistake in one for it to end up leaking globally.
Samsung France missed the data sheets of the three Samsung Galaxy S23 models (via billbil-kun): the normal one, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the most anticipated of all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some of these specifications we already knew, many others were intuited. And with the official details we can get a complete idea of what the future premium mobiles will be like. All the pages disappeared shortly after being published, but were conveniently captured.
The specifications are official and were mistakenly leaked through the Samsung pages. Although, as usual, it is convenient to keep the information in doubt until the phones finally come to light. For this we will not have to wait long, next February 1 is the key date.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are very similar to each other: basically they differ in the size of the device, the screen (6.1 inches against 6.6) and the battery (3,900 mAh against 4,700). Both equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a triple rear camera headed by a 50-megapixel main sensor.
The most powerful in the family is once again the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It shares a SoC with its brothers, the screen rises to 6.8 inches, offers a 5,000 mAh battery, repeats with the inclusion of the S Pen pencil (just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) and the quad rear camera is dominated by the new sensor 200 megapixel camera made by Samsung.
To confirm all the details, and to know the prices of the future versions of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultrawe will have to wait for Unpacked 2023. There is not much left.
Filtered technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|
Samsung Galaxy S23
|
Samsung Galaxy S23+
|
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|
Screen
|
6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED
|
6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED
|
6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|
GPUs
|
adreno 740
|
adreno 740
|
adreno 740
|
RAM
|
8GB
|
8GB
|
8GB/12GB
|
Storage
|
128GB/256GB
|
256GB/512GB
|
256GB/512GB/1TB
|
rear cameras
|
Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel
|
Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS, Dual Pixel
|
Main: 200 megapixels f / 1.7 OIS
|
Frontal camera
|
12 megapixel f/2.2 80º
|
12 megapixel f/2.2 80º
|
12 megapixel f/2.2 80º
|
Battery
|
3,900mAh
|
4,700mAh
|
5,000mAh
|
System
|
Android 13
|
Android 13
|
Android 13
|
connectivity
|
5G
|
5G
|
5G
|
Dimensions and weight
|
146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm
|
157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm
|
163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
|
Others
|
IP68
|
IP68
|
IP68
Via | winfuture.de
Image | winfuture.de