Wi-Fi 6E on new Macs – will need an upgrade to enjoy

During the last day Apple presented the new generation of MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches, which introduced the very fast M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and more. Among the most interesting features, we know that the new laptops also introduce support for Wi-Fi 6E for the first time on a Mac, but apparently to fully support the new technology some macOS features will need to be updated.
The first to notice was the co-founder and developer of Intuitibits, Adrian Granados, who reports that the current version of macOS does not integrate third-party app frameworks to take advantage of the new Wi-Fi 6E interface. For the uninitiated, Intuitibits is the company that created the popular app, WiFi Explorer, which allows users to get in-depth details about nearby WiFi networks.
The developer essentially says that while all apps will benefit from the faster speeds and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E, some macOS-specific tools will require an update to work with the new technology. At this point it is very likely that Apple will address this situation with a future macOS updateand it has long been known that the company is currently working on macOS Ventura 13.2, which is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks.
For those who have never delved into the subject, Wi-Fi 6E represents the new generation of the Wi-Fi protocol which, alongside higher speeds, also offers lower latency and less signal interference. Such unique features are possible as Wi-Fi 6E operates in a much wider spectrum than previous generations. In other words, thanks to it we can connect to a network in a more stable way and make the most of the available bandwidth.