Wi-Fi 6E on new Macs – will need an upgrade to enjoy

During the last day Apple presented the new generation of MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches, which introduced the very fast M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and more. Among the most interesting features, we know that the new laptops also introduce support for Wi-Fi 6E for the first time on a Mac, but apparently to fully support the new technology some macOS features will need to be updated.

The first to notice was the co-founder and developer of Intuitibits, Adrian Granados, who reports that the current version of macOS does not integrate third-party app frameworks to take advantage of the new Wi-Fi 6E interface. For the uninitiated, Intuitibits is the company that created the popular app, WiFi Explorer, which allows users to get in-depth details about nearby WiFi networks.