Hillary Clinton addresses her husband’s infidelity in the trailer for “Gutsy”, the Apple TV+ docuseries

AppleTV+ announced more than a month ago the production and release date of the highly anticipated eight-part documentary series that follows Rodham Y chelsea clinton while “celebrating the brave women who inspire them,” according to the official statement. This docuseries premieres on September 9 and in the first official preview, Hillary leaves powerful confessions about her personal life.

In the preview of the series, which will have eight chapters, Clinton is asked about her decision to stay with bill clinton after the incredible exposure of his affair with the White House adviser, Monica Lewinsky (the case can be followed in its fictional version in the series American Crime Story: Impeachment what they find in Star+). Hillary acknowledges that staying with a partner after her affair has gained full notoriety is not “suitable for everyone”.

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton in the 8-episode docuseries. (AppleTV+)

Based on the acclaimed New York Times bestseller, The Book of Gutsy Women, the production of AppleTV+ features Hillary and Chelsea on a “thought-provoking journey to speak with trailblazing women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroines who show us what it really means to be brave.” The series shows mother and daughter, Hillary and Chelsea, discussing issues that engage them both from their perspectives and in a unique look at the relationship, but also as they get into different topics and interviews.

kim kardashian, Megan Thee StallionDr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, kate hudson and many more will be part of this documentary series that, above all, seeks to connect with women who were revolutionary and representative of their community, but also highlights how the Clintons experience these interviews.

Back to the most interesting bit of the proposal, Clinton speaks with the Rev. Whittney Ijanaten, a chaplain who specializes in LGBTQ marriages. At that point, Ijanaten says, “You have a marriage that has been on public display from the beginning. You said the bravest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage. Clinton agrees that staying with her spouse was “brave,” adding: “That doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone.”

Gusty It is executive produced by Hillary Clinton Y chelsea clinton for Apple by Hidden Light Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, along with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner, with producers Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, and consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

The docuseries will premiere in September. (AppleTV+)

This docuseries called Gutsy opens on September 9 in AppleTV+.

