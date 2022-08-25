“Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader”: Tabletop meets “XCOM”

Owlcat has made a name for itself among DnD fans with “Pathfinder” games. The upcoming “Warhamer 40K ” wants to convince with round tactics.

In its “Pathfinder” role-playing games, Owlcat Games achieved a real feat: players can switch back and forth seamlessly at any time between real-time combat and round-robin battles. For its new game “Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader”, however, the Russian studio is committed to round tactics – and its fights are reminiscent of titles like “XCOM”. voonze online was able to view the role-playing game in detail at Gamescom and talk to the developers.

As a studio, Owlcat is known above all to fans of classic CRPGs: “Pathfinder Kingmaker” and “Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous” translated the source material superbly onto the gaming monitor – apart from numerous launch bugs and a few questionable game elements.

With “Rogue Trader” Owlcat dares away from the swords and plate armor of the “Pathfinder” universe to the Grimdark setting of “Warhammer 40K”. You slip into the role of a so-called rogue trader, a kind of mixture of explorer, buccaneer and trader who is supposed to win new colonies for the empire. To do this, you travel through the galaxy and gather companions around you, of which you can take up to five with you on missions.

Round battles open up new possibilities

“Rogue Trader” will also be a CRPG with partially set to music dialogues, quests and an extensive level system. When it comes to the gameplay of the battles, on which the Gamescom demo focused, the new Owlcat game is more focused: the battles are turn-based without alternative. This commitment to a combat system has opened up new possibilities in game design, Creative Director Alexander Gusev explained in an interview with voonze online.

Among other things, an ability that adds a weak point to opponents was shown. This weak point must be attacked from specific directions to deal additional damage. In real-time fights, that would only degenerate into chaos, Gusev explains. Melee weapons also do multiple squares of area damage. So in order not to constantly destroy your own team, all players on the battlefield must be placed more precisely than would be possible in real time. Even firearms often attack multiple squares at once.

Environment objects used as cover provide protection from enemy attacks. As with “XCOM”, there are two tiers: Full Cover and Half Cover. However, some abilities can bypass cover entirely.

Special abilities and acts of desperation

Some of the other rules are also reminiscent of “XCOM”: There is only one attack per round, but some classes can override this restriction with certain skills. In total, characters in “Rogue Trader” have five action points per turn. However, movements are handled via a separate range, so do not consume any action points.

During the demo, Gusev also shows a round in which he eliminates several opponents in a row using various skills, which looks motivating. Otherwise, the turn-based combat system looks promising and has good ideas. One class, the leader, issues commands to other characters, for example, which they can then carry out in a mini-turn after their actual actions.

A momentum bar that fills and empties during the fights is also exciting: if you boost it sufficiently through kills and abilities, the characters in the group unlock powerful special abilities. If you lose the fight against it, the momentum bar empties towards zero. Characters can then perform acts of desperation that offer a second chance in combat – but also have side effects. Using an act of desperation could destroy a character’s weapon after the battle, says Gusev.

A preview function that Owlcat has implemented is really practical. Planned movements and actions can be calculated in advance, for example to find out whether you can really target the enemy after the courageous sprint to the next cover.

Simplified entry

So “Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader” could be a lot of fun just because of the round tactics alone, but it’s still an RPG at its core. Compared to the “Pathfinder” games, which are overwhelming for DnD newcomers, Owlcat wants to defuse the initial complexity in particular. The character editor therefore only starts with a background and four classes that determine starting skills.

Only in the course of the game does the character editor expand. In this way, the complexity valued by tabletop fans should be guaranteed without overtaxing beginners right at the beginning. Another important change in this regard: weapon specializations have to be hit later in the game so that players can experiment first.

As with the mythical path in “Wrath of the Righteous”, the main character is also supposed to unlock unique abilities in “Rogue Trader”, but Owlcat does not reveal more. A meta-level like the crusade system from “Wrath of the Righteous” is also planned again, but has not yet been announced in detail.

Gusev does not want to comment on how the war in Ukraine will affect the development of “Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader”. Instead, he refers to the studio’s numerous international employees. Owlcat was founded in Moscow but has now made its Cyprus headquarters its headquarters. “Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader” will appear as an alpha version later this year.



