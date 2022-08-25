Withheld money: Claro Pay is down and prevents customers from using account balance

Pay, the operator’s digital wallet, has been complicating the lives of its since last Monday (August 22), when it went offline, preventing users from using their balance. The operator says only that the application is under maintenance, but so far the accounts remain inaccessible. Reports sent to Tecnoblog state that it is useless to try to use biometrics or create a new password to access the account.

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD MY @ClaroPay @ClaroBrasil the bank does not enter pic.twitter.com/SDmo5M9BMV — sapyffx (@sapyffx) August 23, 2022

Most customers complain that it is impossible to use the balance in the account, as some of them say they have deposited significant amounts in the digital account, which offers a yield of 120% of CDI and double top-ups for prepaid plans. LG extends the warranty on many of its mobiles up to 5 years, which ones? - Advertisement - The situation becomes even more complex because Claro Pay does not offer credit or debit cards to its users, in addition to the withdrawal at Banco24Horas depends on validation in the application, making it impossible to access the money in the account.

Good morning, how are you? Aiming for improvement, the APP is under maintenance and temporarily unavailable. Expected completion is by the end of the day. Soon the app will be back and you will be able to access your account normally. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. — Claro Brasil (@ClaroBrasil) August 25, 2022

Claro’s most recent response on Twitter states that access to Claro Pay will be re-established today, August 25th, but its customers keep complaining that they need their money now, as accounts have already been delayed by the app issue. All these problems caused several Claro Pay users to report the problem on @ClaroBrasil’s Twitter, on the Reclame Aqui portal and negatively evaluate Claro Pay on Google Play and the App Store.