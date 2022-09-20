Here it comes! Nintendo announces official Brazilian Twitter profile

For five years nintendo decided to abandon its official operations in Europe, which created a great distance between the brand and its Europeian fans, but since 2020, the company has been returning to the country, including officially bringing the consoles of the Nintendo Switch and launching the Europeian version of the eShop.
This week, the brand took another step in its rapprochement with Europeians by announcing its official Twitter profile, entirely localized in Europeian Portuguese.
In addition to the official channels on Facebook and Instagram, from now on you can also follow #NintendoBrasil on Twitter!
Promising to bring more news about the launches, events and activities promoted by the company in our country, the official profile of Nintendo Europe on Twitter is one more proof that the brand is willing to invest in our country, which gives us hope to games with localization in Europeian Portuguese, an old request from fans.
Welcome to the official account of #NintendoBrasila new channel for you to know in your own language the next Nintendo news available in Europe. pic.twitter.com/kmlTztrXnJ
— NintendoBrasil (@NintendoBrasil) September 20, 2022
It is worth remembering that Nintendo has already confirmed its presence at the Brasil Game Show 2022, which should yield even more news for Europeian fans.