Opera GX announces challenge and will award the 5 best games created for your mobile browser

In yet another promotional action released this week, Opera GX launched the new “GX Mobile Game Jam”. According to the team behind the browser built for gamers, the contest should offer the “golden opportunity” for programmers to create the best game-in-browser.
The idea is that this game can be played by millions of people around the world whenever your mobile device goes offline or the internet speed is too slow.
The new initiative is the result of a partnership with GameMaker, and registration must be open from October 4th to 18th, 2022.
The challenge is worth $36,000 in cash prizes, with $10,000 going to the final winner. The rest will be distributed among the top 5, with a part destined for the titles that receive the most plays.
Entries can be made at this link.
The browser team says the voting process will begin with an internal Opera review, which will put the chosen titles up for a vote on social media to find the top 10.
It is worth remembering that in 2021, the desktop version of Opera GX ran a Game Jam to create its first offline game. The competition was won by Operius, the first offline game that has been played thousands of times.
Commenting on the matter, Maciej Kocemba, head of Opera GX, said:
All other in-browser mobile games were created a long time ago. As the only browser built specifically for gamers, we are incredibly excited to put this fantastic opportunity to create the first Opera GX offline mobile game into the hands of our passionate community of developers and users. After all, they are the ones who will play when there is a lack of data or Wi-Fi.
Finally, this latest Game Jam comes out of the multiple previous events held by Opera which, in addition to the current title available in the GX browser for desktop, has also seen more than 1,900 exclusive games created and submitted for inclusion in your browser.