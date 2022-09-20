Opera GX announces challenge and will award the 5 best games created for your mobile browser

In yet another promotional action released this week, Opera GX launched the new “GX Mobile Game Jam”. According to the team behind the browser built for gamers, the contest should offer the “golden opportunity” for programmers to create the best game-in-browser.

The idea is that this game can be played by millions of people around the world whenever your mobile device goes offline or the internet speed is too slow.

The new initiative is the result of a partnership with GameMaker, and registration must be open from October 4th to 18th, 2022.

The is worth $36,000 in cash prizes, with $10,000 going to the final winner. The rest will be distributed among the top 5, with a part destined for the titles that receive the most plays.

Entries can be made at this link.