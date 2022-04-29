Google will make it easier to use the translator on Android

The Google team showed off one of the widgets from the Translator app that will soon be coming to Android phones.

A new option that will make it easier to carry out any translation if you need to open the application. We tell you what it is.

Google Translate will have a new widget on Android

A few months ago, we learned of the possibility that Google translator will add new widgets on Android. An option that has not yet been implemented on mobile phones.

However, this may change soon as the Google team officially unveiled the new Translate widget on Android. As you can see in the image, unlike the current widget, the new option will show you all the available options without having to open the application.

If we consult the current widget you will see that it only serves as a shortcut to start any translation in the application. Instead, the new widget shows you all the popular features for a translation, from dictation, using the camera, typing the text to conversation mode.

And as you will see, a new option is added to work with the clipboard. This new integration will allow you to copy the text from any app or chat and press the clipboard icon so that the translation of the phrase is automatically displayed.

In February, the arrival of two Google Translate widgets for Android was mentioned. In addition to the “Quick Translations” widget, the other widget promised to make it easier to access the “Saved Translations” section. However, there is no indication of this option, so we will have to wait to see if Google will surprise with another proposal for Android.

The Google team has also not mentioned when this new widget will arrive, so we will have to wait to see this update.