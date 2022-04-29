Google is giving more control over ads

Google is adding new advertising themes to its list of “sensitive categories” so users can limit the number of such ads.

A dynamic that will be implemented in both Gmail and YouTube. We tell you what new categories of ads fall within the controls that Google provides to users.

Google allows you to limit this type of advertising in your account

The Google team is expanding its list of “sensitive categories” of advertising. From now on, users will be able to set that they want to see fewer ads related to weight loss, pregnancy, dating or parenting, as mentioned by Karin Hennessy:

People want more control over their ad experience, including blocking ads or categories they’d rather not see. Providing transparency and control has always been a priority for us, which is why we are expanding our tools, allowing the option to see fewer ads for pregnancy and paternity, dating and weight loss.

This follows a similar dynamic to the one Google implemented a few years ago on YouTube. This allowed users to decide if they wanted to see less advertising related to alcoholic beverages and gambling.

For now, controls to block these new ad categories will be available for Gmail, YouTube, and third-party sites where Google ads appear. But ads that appear in search results will not be included. A situation that could change in the future.

You can access these controls in the “Ad Settings” section within your Google account. One detail to keep in mind is that they will only be visible if you have the “Ad Personalization” option activated.

In that case, under “Sensitive Ad Categories” you’ll find Alcoholic Beverages, Dating, Pregnancy & Parenting, and Weight Loss. Each of the categories gives you the option to “See less” of this type of advertising when you are logged in with your Google account.