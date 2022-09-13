HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftEmmy 2022 has Round 6 and Ted Lasso among the winners; ...

Emmy 2022 has Round 6 and Ted Lasso among the winners; see the full list

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Emmy 2022 has Round 6 and Ted Lasso among the winners; see the full list
emmy 2022 has round 6 and ted lasso among the.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Last Monday (12), the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards took place, the biggest award in television and streaming. Although some winners were already expected by the public and specialized critics, the awards brought some surprises that captivated spectators.

among the highlights, productions from HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Netflix emerged victorious and showed the sovereignty of streaming over traditional TV.

Ted lasso, Succession, The White Lotus and round 6 were some of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy, but among the actors and actresses, one of the most outstanding at this year’s awards was the charismatic and stunning Zendaya, who became the youngest woman to twice win the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, as well as being the first black woman to take home a statuette, thanks to her work on Euphoria.

- Advertisement -

Check out the full list of winners below:

drama series

What’s new from Mobvoi for health monitoring

Succession

comedy series

- Advertisement -

Ted Lasso

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

The White Lotus

- Advertisement -

Actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Actress in a drama series

Zendaya – Euphoria

Drama series script

How to easily hide your activity status on Instagram

Jesse Armstrong – Succession

Comedy series actor

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Xiaomi G9 vacuum cleaner is back with a tremendous promotion

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Barlett – The White Lotus

Best Drama Series Director

Hwang Dong-hyuk – Round 6

best comedy script

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Best Screenplay for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Mike White – The White Lotus

Best Variety Special Script

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Best talk show variety show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best competition reality show

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Best comedy sketch show

Saturday Night Live

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Electric car: the Nissan Leaf is capable of supplying your home with electricity

Nissan has approved the use of bi-directional battery charger technology. In the future,...
Europe

Why is there concern over free speech in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

Concerns are mounting in the United Kingdom over free speech after several people expressing...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.