Emmy 2022 has Round 6 and Ted Lasso among the winners; see the full list

Last Monday (12), the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards took place, the biggest award in television and streaming. Although some winners were already expected by the public and specialized critics, the awards brought some surprises that captivated spectators.
among the highlights, productions from HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Netflix emerged victorious and showed the sovereignty of streaming over traditional TV.
Ted lasso, Succession, The White Lotus and round 6 were some of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy, but among the actors and actresses, one of the most outstanding at this year’s awards was the charismatic and stunning Zendaya, who became the youngest woman to twice win the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, as well as being the first black woman to take home a statuette, thanks to her work on Euphoria.
Check out the full list of winners below:
drama series
Succession
comedy series
Ted Lasso
Limited series, anthology or TV movie
The White Lotus
Actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
Actress in a drama series
Zendaya – Euphoria
Drama series script
Jesse Armstrong – Succession
Comedy series actor
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Barlett – The White Lotus
Best Drama Series Director
Hwang Dong-hyuk – Round 6
best comedy script
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Best Screenplay for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Mike White – The White Lotus
Best Variety Special Script
Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Best talk show variety show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best competition reality show
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Best comedy sketch show
Saturday Night Live