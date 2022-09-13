Emmy 2022 has Round 6 and Ted Lasso among the winners; see the full list

Last Monday (12), the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards took place, the biggest award in television and streaming. Although some were already expected by the public and specialized critics, the awards brought some surprises that captivated spectators. the highlights, productions from HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Netflix emerged victorious and showed the sovereignty of streaming over traditional TV.

Ted , Succession, The White Lotus and 6 were some of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy, but among the actors and actresses, one of the most outstanding at this year's awards was the charismatic and stunning Zendaya, who became the youngest woman to twice win the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, as well as being the first black woman to take home a statuette, thanks to her work on Euphoria. Check out the full list of winners below: