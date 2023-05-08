Google should soon integrate AI into its search engine, here’s what will change

Google, the company last the first search engine in the world, is making considerable progress in integrating artificial intelligence into its search platform, and we now know how the giant intends to go about it.

A few weeks ago, Google presented a new conversational technology called Bard, which directly competed with Microsoft’s Bing Chat. However, Google is preparing to launch a brand new AI, named Magi, which will revolutionize its search engine. This would be designed to bring a conversational aspect to Google Search, allowing users to ask deeper questions and of find answers to questions that conventional search results could not answer.

The move is part of the company’s long-term goal to revamp Google Search and make it more visual, snackable, personal, and human. The company is expected to announce some of the new AI features, including a conversational AI program called Magiat the Google I/O conference to be held on May 10.

How does Google plan to integrate AI into Search?

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Google’s new search strategy will move away from the conventional list of search results, which includes links, images, and other search elements. Until now, the company’s strategy was known internally as the informal “10 blue links“, because its objective is to answer any query in the first 10 search results. However, the new strategy aims to integrate into search results conversations with AI, short videos, social media posts and more content from creators.

This new search experience should in particular appeal to young users who consume more short content such as TikTok videos. However, according to Google, this change is also a pragmatic decision related to the evolution of the web.

The company would have made it known internally that the number of active websites had plateaued in recent years and that users were increasingly turning to other apps to find information. Therefore, Google Search has to fight a two-pronged war, not only against AI, but also against TikTok and other similar apps.

Under the new strategy, Google will continue to present as much useful information as possible on the first page of search, which means that users won’t have to scroll through pages to find what they need. The display promises to be more visual and more human. The conversational aspect of the AI ​​built into Google Search should encourage users to ask more follow-up questions, as they can already do on Bing Chat in Microsoft’s search engine. The goal seems to be to enrich search results by giving them the ability to find answers to questions that conventional search results could not find.

When will Google’s new search engine arrive?

Internal documents seen by the WSJ suggest that Google is looking to implement at least some of these search changes this year, although no specific timeline has been mentioned. The content you’ll see in search results won’t be limited to Google services like YouTube, and may even involve all of TikTok’s videos.

The report also reveals Google’s intention to provide the necessary attribution in search results and literacy tools to “give confidence” to site owners about the use of their content. This measure is a significant advance in the protection of intellectual property rights and ensures site owners get the recognition they deserve for their work.

Google is already working on implementing AI in some of its existing services, such as Messages, but without the Bard brand. However, the company recently made its conversational chatbot, Bard, available to Workspace customers. With the addition of Magi, Google’s AI capabilities are looking even better than ever.

Source : WSJ