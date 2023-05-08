iPhone 15 Pro Max, a mockup confirms the very thin bezels and other details

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should have a display with extremely thin bezels. Indiscretions in this sense had already arrived in recent months when there was even talk of 1.55 mm, less than the 1.81 mm currently achieved by the Xiaomi 13 and the 1.95 mm of the Galaxy S23.

DISPLAY WITH VERY THIN EDGES

To confirm this hypothesis today there is also a photo, published by the authoritative leaker Ice Universe, in which it would be shown again a protective glass for iPhone 15 Pro Max which highlights the thin side border. This perimeter line, decidedly less thick than that of the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, is also present in the mockup shown by Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy. - Advertisement -

Usually, when these mockups start circulating and when accessory manufacturers go from design to production, it is a sign that the information in their possession is now considered very reliable. The expected Apple Car in less than $100k ready in 2026.

THE MOCKUP REVEALS MORE DETAILS

The iPhone 15 model also shows other details including the presence of a single button for volume adjustment, a sort of rocker, and the customizable “action button” that should take the place of the switch that currently allows you to exclude the ringtone. According to rumors, this key should be used not only to mute the volume, but also for other functions when used in combination with the other side keys



