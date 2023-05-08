iPhone 15 Pro Max, a mockup confirms the very thin bezels and other details

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should have a display with extremely thin bezels. Indiscretions in this sense had already arrived in recent months when there was even talk of 1.55 mm, less than the 1.81 mm currently achieved by the Xiaomi 13 and the 1.95 mm of the Galaxy S23.
To confirm this hypothesis today there is also a photo, published by the authoritative leaker Ice Universe, in which it would be shown again a protective glass for iPhone 15 Pro Max which highlights the thin side border. This perimeter line, decidedly less thick than that of the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, is also present in the mockup shown by Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy.
Usually, when these mockups start circulating and when accessory manufacturers go from design to production, it is a sign that the information in their possession is now considered very reliable.
The iPhone 15 model also shows other details including the presence of a single button for volume adjustment, a sort of rocker, and the customizable “action button” that should take the place of the switch that currently allows you to exclude the ringtone. According to rumors, this key should be used not only to mute the volume, but also for other functions when used in combination with the other side keys
In recent months the hypothesis had spread that Apple had intended to use a single capacitive balance wheel with tactile feedback to adjust the volume, capable of detecting contact with the skin. In recent weeks, however, this possibility would have been excluded but it is still likely that Apple has still considered the idea of a single rocker instead of the two separate keys, as on the first iPhones.
The model also shows a slightly smaller width than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a similar photographic sector from a design point of view (it should still vary on the hardware side) and a slightly higher thickness, probably to make room for a larger battery as well.