Google Calendar will leave you without goals

By Brian Adam
If you’re an avid google calendar user, you already know what we mean: objectives, that feature that the Internet giant’s productivity service launched a few years ago to “help” us in the task. Well, it seems that the invention has not worked as it should and is left out of the application.

Specifically, it was in 2016 when Google introduced goals in Calendar and although it didn’t seem like the most revolutionary of ideas, it wasn’t bad either. Maybe and just maybe, it was a bit redundant in an application of its style. In any case, not much has been said about her since then.

But What are Google Calendar goals?, we asked ourselves at the time. And the answer was a bit of everything: “no events, no reminders, although they can have a little of each. Let’s say that you have specific objectives that you would like to meet, but due to lack of time or organization it is never possible for you to do so. For example, exercising, learning a language, reserving time for leisure… Said and done: you set a goal and Calendar will take care of finding space for you in your busy schedule, as well as reminding you of it».

This method of automate the reallocation of “slots” in one’s spare time, and even doing it with those tasks that have been left uncompleted, is nothing new in productivity software, but the way in which Google fitted it was impressive to say the least.

google-calendar

This is how the “Google Calendar Default Goals” are displayed, only available on mobile apps for Android and iOS. The fifth option that does not appear in the image is to «organize my time», a kind of hodgepodge where you can put what you want and do not fit into the other categories.

Be that as it may, the days of Google Calendar’s goals seem to be numbered, as they have discovered by looking at the application’s code, as it seems that no one is going to miss them. After all, the service already handles events, reminders and tasks, and except for the automation part, which already existed as an independent option when creating an event, but which it never finished curdling due to the difficulty to consider all the schedules in the user’s calendars.

In fact, if you are a user of the Google assistant and you used to add your reminders that way, you will also be left without them, because they become exclusive to Google Calendar and Google Keep. And is that the company is fine-tuning its productivity software to fit well in the new Google Wordspace suite.

