YouTube will have more options to include music in videos

By Brian Adam
YouTube announced a series of updates and experiments for content creators.

One of the novelties has to do with having access to copyrighted Music for videos without the danger of being disqualified from monetizing the content.

YouTube will allow to include copyrighted music and generate income

Integrating music to the videos that we upload to YouTube videos is quite a challenge, since even an inadvertent mistake when adding a copyrighted song can cause some problems to our channel.

The YouTube team could change the way it handles this issue, as it plans to give content creators the ability to use copyrighted music and still generate revenue from the channels.

A dynamic that would be possible thanks to the fact that YouTube wants to expand its association with record labels:

We’re starting to experiment with ways to increase creators’ music options for their content. This includes the introduction of the ability for creators to access music from our partners and at the same time be able to monetize their videos.

So this would allow creators to have access to more copyrighted content to use in a way that YouTube approves of, and not affect the monetization of the channel. At the moment, they are testing this dynamic with a limited group of creators and plan to provide more information in the coming months.

And this is not the only news that the YouTube team has announced. They’ve also mentioned some new features for creators, like being able to see how many new subscribers they’re getting from community posts as well as more information about the reach of Shorts Remixes. And there are also a number of improvements to YouTube Studio that will make the different stages of the editing process easier.

