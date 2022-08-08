Google adds swipe gestures to its Messages app for Android

. (photo: MuyComputer)

Google Messagesthe app of the cell phones which will be transformed after the last update for now in beta phase, it has been for a long time more than just an SMS app. Although it was designed for SMS and MMS, since 2019, Google wanted to compete against WhatsApp with the integration of RCS, a function that chat would succeed SMS and that is included in the rates of smart phones more modern.

Users can use it to send photos, unlimited text messages, video calls and much more. Currently it is included from the factory with Android, so all the people who buy a mobile with this operating system they got it.

Now a new function of gmail It will also be available to new users thanks to the fact that it reaches Google messages. If you want to know what it is and how it will be carried out, TechSmart brings all the details below.

New swipe in Google Messages

By default, people can file quickly unwanted conversations by swiping when they are on the app home screen regardless of where they swipe.

These swipe options have been complicated since the introduction of full gesture navigation in Android 10 which can cause conversations to be sent to the archive unintentionally. And much more in recent months.

It was long ago announced that the Google Messages service should get the customizable swipe gestures that are known and that many users already enjoy in Gmail. Now it will be possible sooner than any reader could imagine.

With the new update, if you swipe left or right on a message in your inbox, you’ll be able to see various actions available and you can decide what to do.

Google offers several options (archive or delete) and even swipe gestures can be disabled completely if they are annoying. For example, if the user was confused by the gesture and did not want to take any action.

Google Messages app is updated with new gestures. (photo: Andro4all)

Though does not have as many features as Gmail at least for now, will be very practical for many users who will be able to easily delete, archive or do nothing with their messages.

This new function similar in operation to that of Google emails is called swipe actions, and it could be available for more users very soon.

With it, users will be able to decide which option they the more the user cares when he swipes instead of something happening by default and sending messages to the file without wanting to do this.

Available in Android beta version

this is found for now available in the Beta configuration of Google Messages, so that the launch of this novelty will take place in the coming weeks.

Google Messages Users soon they will be able to decide what to do when they swipe left or right. If any readers get hold of the beta version, they may be able to try it now, although it is best to wait until it is fully and safely implemented.

This will be one of the news that has been talked about coming to Google Messages in the coming months. Although there have been many leaks and announcements in recent months, for now there is little real news and that will also reach here, internationally.