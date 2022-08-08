Tesla Bot, the Tesla robot that we will see in September

Elon Musk, CEO of , held a meeting with investors a few days ago, and in it the shareholders voted on issues related to the re-election of directors, the environment and governance.

During the meeting, the goal was to reach a production rate of 2 million vehicles per year by the end of 2022, as well as the intention to create more factories around the world, with Canada as a possible new goal.

Currently Tesla has factories in California and Shanghai, and will expand two in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany, but they want to have 10 or 12.

The fact is that they also talked about the humanoid Optimus, a robot that they would present on August 19, but that they have now postponed until 30. We have seen, yes, a prototype of his hands, robotic hands making a heart sign.

It was in January that they first announced the development of Optimus Subprime, a bipedal humanoid robot that would supposedly perform boring, repetitive tasks that humans would rather not do.

The first version of Optimus is expected to start production in 2023, and Elon Musk is sure it will change our idea of ​​what the economy is:

It will be able to do basically anything that humans don’t want to do. He will do it. He will bring an age of abundance. It may be hard to imagine, but as you watch Optimus develop, he will transform the world to an even greater degree than the car.

There is little left to see more details of what this robot is capable of, although we already know that we can never take Elon Musk’s words literally.