General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra said a just-announced collaboration that will incorporate Tesla’s charging connector design into all GM electric vehicles beginning in 2025 as a new standard is an important part of the automaker’s strategy to double its annual revenue by 2030 by shifting its focus to electric and autonomous vehicles, connected services and new businesses.

The collaboration will expand access to charging for General Motors (NYSE:GM) EV drivers to more than 12,000 Tesla (Nasdaq:…