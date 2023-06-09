Yuzu: new version of the emulator for Switch improves Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom performance

Yuzu, one of the most popular Nintendo Switch emulators, continues to improve its performance. After having recently arrived on Android devices, the emulator has received a new update this week, which improves the performance of many top games, including the recent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yuzu Early Access Build 3651 features many fixes and improvements that enhance the experience across multiple titles. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of the video playback option sync frame rate, which finally allows users to lock video playback at the intended frame rate when a game’s frame rate is unlocked with mods. This is especially useful for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, making it even more convenient to play these games at frame rates greater than 30 FPS. Build 3651 also increases performance by 8% for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor, Super Mario Odyssey, and other unspecified titles, and introduces some FXAA changes such as increased bit depth and a fix for the colorization.

A few hours after the release of Yuzu Early Access build 3651, another build, 3652, was released to further improve the emulation of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as it fixes an ambient occlusion issue that manifested itself when the resolution is scaled with the 1080p mod.