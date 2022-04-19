Geopolitics, a free online turn-based strategy game

If you’re looking for some strategy web game, and don’t care about pixel sizes, check out today’s tip.

This is Geopolitics, a real-time strategy web game where we have to conquer the world.

everything starts with the control of a capital that generates gold, from there we have to buy an army and occupy the nearby provinces, expanding power little by little while another player does the same on his side.

It’s simple and fun, and your pixel art it gives that additional charisma to those of us who are already a certain age.

The objective is to conquer all the enemy provinces in the world, for this we must occupy the capitals of the enemies and all their provinces with coins. The player’s capital is marked with a green crown and grants the player 1 gold each turn.

Each action in the game costs gold, and each turn players acquire gold from their capitals and provinces with coins.

The player loses a game if all of their gold-generating provinces are occupied by an enemy.

Important, to occupy a province we need to have an army and gold. In any of our provinces we can click on the “Recruit” button to recruit all the available reserves of a province for the army. Next turn, the province’s recruitment pool will be fully replenished so we can recruit more. When the army is big enough, we can occupy a neighboring province, as long as the size of the army is equal to or greater than the defense of the province.

It doesn’t require a download, it’s made in unity and it runs from the browser, so there’s no excuse, just go to beardybard.itch.io and start the game.