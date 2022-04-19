Moto E32, Motorola’s next cheap smartphone

Motorola Moto E32 will be the next smart phone from a manufacturer that has ended up specializing in mid-range and initially given the difficulties in competing with the top of the range. If the “G” series has been one of the best sellers in the mid-range (with the G52 as the latest model), the “E” series is intended to cover the cheapest segment.

Listed by the FCC, EEC, Wi-Fi Alliance and NBTC in previous months, now we get specifications, images and prices for India from a leaker in the country, one of the preferred regions of marketing, although it will also eventually reach Europe and Latin America. .

Motorola Moto E32, cheap and efficient

The terminal will follow the general design of the E30 with a polycarbonate chassis and a textured back to improve grip, but will slightly increase the screen size to 6.6 inches diagonal, with an IPS LCD panel with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

If the previous model was powered by a Unisoc SoC, the E32 will use a MediaTek Helium G85 with better benefits. It will have a rear camera placed in a specific triple-sensor vertical frame, with a 50MP main, an 8MP secondary and a 2MP depth sensor. It is not known if the front selfie camera will improve on the previous 8 MP one placed in a hole in the screen.

The phone is expected to retain the same 5000mah battery than the Moto E30, with a 10 W fast charge. It will not have a 3.5 mm audio jack following the line marked by the high range, so the user will have to have wireless Bluetooth or USB-C compatible headphones.

The Motorola Moto E32 will be available May 2022 if the reference information is met. With Android 12 as standard and various color finishes (blue, light and dark grey…) at least two configurations are expected depending on RAM and storage: