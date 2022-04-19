MobileAndroidTech News

Moto E32, Motorola’s next cheap smartphone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Motorola Moto E32 will be the next smart phone from a manufacturer that has ended up specializing in mid-range and initially given the difficulties in competing with the top of the range. If the “G” series has been one of the best sellers in the mid-range (with the G52 as the latest model), the “E” series is intended to cover the cheapest segment.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Listed by the FCC, EEC, Wi-Fi Alliance and NBTC in previous months, now we get specifications, images and prices for India from a leaker in the country, one of the preferred regions of marketing, although it will also eventually reach Europe and Latin America. .

Read:

Free resources to help those with mental health problems

Motorola Moto E32, cheap and efficient

The terminal will follow the general design of the E30 with a polycarbonate chassis and a textured back to improve grip, but will slightly increase the screen size to 6.6 inches diagonal, with an IPS LCD panel with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Motorola Moto E32

If the previous model was powered by a Unisoc SoC, the E32 will use a MediaTek Helium G85 with better benefits. It will have a rear camera placed in a specific triple-sensor vertical frame, with a 50MP main, an 8MP secondary and a 2MP depth sensor. It is not known if the front selfie camera will improve on the previous 8 MP one placed in a hole in the screen.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

The phone is expected to retain the same 5000mah battery than the Moto E30, with a 10 W fast charge. It will not have a 3.5 mm audio jack following the line marked by the high range, so the user will have to have wireless Bluetooth or USB-C compatible headphones.

Moto E32, the next cheap smartphone from Motorola 30

Read:

Necrobarista, analysis. The cafeteria of the dead

The Motorola Moto E32 will be available May 2022 if the reference information is met. With Android 12 as standard and various color finishes (blue, light and dark grey…) at least two configurations are expected depending on RAM and storage:

  • With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: Rs 10,000 (over 110 dollars at the current exchange rate)
  • With 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: Rs 15,000 (about 195 dollars at the current exchange rate)
Previous articleGeopolitics, a free online turn-based strategy game
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Geopolitics, a free online turn-based strategy game

If you're looking for some strategy web game, and don't care about pixel sizes, check out today's tip.This...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann monthly forecast predicts summer to start with a total washout

Met Eireann's monthly forecast for May has predicted a bit of a washout for almost the entire month. ...
Apps

How to empty the “Other” folder to recover space on iPhone

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Very Irish Headlines Instagram account just ‘wants to make people laugh’ with Ireland’s most mental stories

The mysterious person behind the Very Irish Headlines Instagram account just “wants to make people happy and laugh”...