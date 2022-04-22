Latest newsIreland

Gardai launch witness appeal after woman seriously assaulted in wooded area

By: Brian Adam

Gardai have launched a witness appeal after a woman was seriously assaulted in a wooded area in west Dublin.

The shocking attack took place just off Mill Lane in Blanchardstown, near Connolly Hospital.

Officers investigating the incident believe a number of pedestrians were in the area between 6pm and 6:30pm who may be able to assist gardai in their investigation.

And they have launched an appeal for anyone who may have information to contact them.

The full garda statement reads: “Gardai attached to Cabra Garda Station are investigating an incident involving the serious assault of a female in her early 30s, which occurred in a wooded area at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 on the 18th of March 2022.

“Mill Lane is a roadway which leads from Blanchardstown Village to James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Gardai believe that there were a number of pedestrians in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on the 18th March 2022 who may have witnessed this incident.

“Gardai would invite any person who was in this area at the time and has any information to make contact with the investigation team at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

