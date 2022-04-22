Instagram tests changes when displaying content by hashtag, and you will not like it

Currently, Instagram is undergoing a process of quite important changes, as it shows that it intends to change the algorithm it uses to display information and even by changing the way it works with hashtags. Well, a new option has just been discovered that is being tested and that may not be to the liking of many. It is crystal clear that Instagram wants to have a more specific control of what its users see, and for this reason it is going to promote the use of its algorithm in all possible sections (in principle, to achieve a better user experience). …). The fact is that a quite relevant change is being tested in the searches that will be carried out on the social network. What does Instagram plan to do Well, the idea that the company has is to modify the results obtained when a search is executed based on hashtags (which have become a very useful tool both for being a way to find exactly what you want and for to achieve greater visibility by creators). In other words, we are not talking about something exactly minor, since practically everyone who uses Instagram uses this functionality. To date, the results were shown in three tabs, something that could change to stay in two. And which one will disappear? Well, the only one you can’t control: Recents. Here the contents were displayed in order of publication, without taking into account anything other than this parameter… so additional filtering is practically impossible. The fact is that now only Top and Reels will be seen. In addition, it has been indicated that what will be shown in what is left from now on will use more of the new Integran algorithm to achieve “content that is recent and more remarkable for the user”. And this last parameter is the key, since it will be the internal process of the social network that will determine what is relevant or not. Therefore, creators and users will not have an easy way to search for multimedia content that is not filtered by an algorithm that, yes, indicates that it will favor everything that is unique on the platform much more. It is an option that is being tested Luckily, all of this that we are commenting on may never be a reality, since it is being tested in the terminals of some users. If the operation is to the liking of Instagram -which is normal for the answer to be affirmative-, it is most likely that the changes that we have mentioned will end up being implemented for everyone. And, then, only the continued complaints of the statement could get it to back down (something, on the other hand, that would not be the first time that it happens). >