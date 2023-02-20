Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have almost 4-inch AMOLED secondary screen, says rumor

The OPPO Find N2 Flip was launched a few weeks ago as a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip4 sharing some similarities and bringing improvements over the rival. One of the most notable differences in the model of the Chinese brand is the secondary AMOLED display of 3.9 inches against just 1.9 “of the South Korean. This notorious superiority of OPPO in the rear screen may be threatened with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip5 this year, foldable that according to rumors will have an even larger secondary display than its main opponent. Apparently, Samsung should use half of the upper area of ​​the hinge to house the touch panel.

This screen can be used to view notifications, browse shortcuts and view the image captured by the rear photo sensors. A conceptual image shared by the IceUniverse profile, an informant known for getting its predictions right, reveals the possible look of Samsung’s next Flip. - Advertisement - Evidently, it is too early to treat such a leak as reliable, mainly because it is the first one referring to the auxiliary panel of the Galaxy Z Flip5. However, it is expected that more rumors will emerge in the coming weeks corroborating (or not) this initial speculation – as usual, the manufacturer has not taken a position on the rumors. Check out the image below:

What are your expectations for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip5? Tell us, comment!