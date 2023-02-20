Instagram releases support for GIFs in comments on feed posts

O Instagram released the option to use gifs in comments on the social network feed. In Direct, it was already possible to interact with animations since 2018 and in 2020 the option to respond to stories with them was implemented. Now, publications also support this comment alternative. In practice, the process is simple and the user only has to touch the corresponding icon when making a comment on a post within the Meta network. In this way, a search bar is opened and with the search, the person selects the desired file to publish as a comment. It is worth remembering that there is an integration with the portal giphy to find the item.

Even the user himself can upload an animation, if he doesn’t find the one he wants to post as a comment. In this sense, you need to create a Giphy account and add the animated image you want. Also, it’s good to remember to add keywords that make it easier to find the file. - Advertisement - At this first moment, the option is not available to everyone and only some Instagram users on iOS have access to this alternative. In this way, it is possible that the resource will be distributed to other people gradually in the coming days.





Even so, there is no information regarding the arrival of support for GIFs in the comments for those using Android system devices. Finally, it is worth mentioning that some keyboards have the option to publish GIFs natively, but the meta platform did not leave the publication in the comments field. Recently, another novelty released by the social network was the addition of channels for creators to publish their updates.