Galaxy Unpacked: Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, the two folding smartphones that Samsung presented

During Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked, the fourth generation of foldable smartphones was presented: Galaxy Z and Galaxy Z . Both devices boast customizable features, new user experiences, and improved performance.

“Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the upcoming foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 adds key features to foldable devices, such as the inclusion of an improved camera experience, larger battery, and expanded customization.

For its part, the Galaxy Z Fold4 allows users to have a more complete smartphone experience through a new design, immersive screens and multitasking functions similar to those of a PC, in addition to advanced camera technology and mobile processors.

About Galaxy Z Flip4

The compact design shell type allows the smartphone to offer unique experiences that are not available on any other smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enables hands-free video recording and group selfies at various angles thanks to its ability to partially fold to activate FlexCam. In this sense, Samsung’s association with Meta was discussed so that this functionality is optimized for the most popular social networks such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The new Z Flip4 smartphone is designed to work hands-free and perform more activities without having to open it, such as making calls, answering text messages, among other functions.

The battery is another of the modifications made for this device as it was expanded to 3700 mAh and allows super fast charging. Samsung promises a 50% charge in about 30 minutes.

The Z Flip4 device has a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting fogged back glass, and shiny metal bezels.

About the Galaxy Z Fold4

The new Galaxy Z Fold4 has a large number of features available to users whether it is open, closed or in Flex mode. Also, it is the first device to ship with Android 12La special version of Android created by Google specifically to provide a better big-screen experience, including foldable ones.

It has a new taskbar with a PC-like design with access to users’ favorite and recent applications.

Plus, thanks to added swipe gestures, multitasking is more intuitive. You can switch from full-screen to pop-up apps, split the screen in half, and more for a better experience thanks to the partnership between Samsung and Google.

It was also announced that Google applications, including Chrome and Gmail, they now support drag and drop, so users can quickly copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another. google-meet It will allow the joint viewing of videos on YouTube or playing with other people in a video call.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s camera takes photos and videos with an enhanced 50MP Wide Lens and 30X Space Zoom 17 lens. Plus, it has a variety of camera modes, including the largest zoom map activated in capture view mode, a dual preview, and the rear camera selfie.

With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight and even narrower bezels, the wider screen allows for easier one-handed interactions while using the cover screen.

Finally, both Z Flip4 as Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX8 25 water resistance, so users can worry less about accidents involving water.

