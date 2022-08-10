The Bollywood hit that is taking over the world through streaming

After Hollywood Perhaps the second most important industry for its level of production and collection is that of the Indianot for nothing is called a film mecca that produces around two thousand feature films a year.

Although it is a well-established industry with mechanisms that make it prosperous, not all of its productions are successful on this continent. Therefore, every time a new job becomes successful or viral, it is a good time to take a look at that production.

RRR is an abbreviation for Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Rama Rao, the film’s leads. (Netflix)

That is the case of RRRthe new work of the Indian film director SS Rajamouliwhich after a successful stint in cinema in India Y USAa few weeks ago it came to Netflix and it has quickly been placed in the taste of the spectators.

So far, the tape accumulates more than $160 million collected worldwide. It broke several box office records and is currently one of the top five grossing films in Indian history.

through cinemas in India and the United States it has raised 160 million dollars. (Netflix)" height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1660149659_647_The-Bollywood-hit-that-is- -over-the-world-through.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> In its passage through cinemas in India and the United States it has raised 160 million dollars. (Netflix) through cinemas in India and the United States it has raised 160 million dollars. (Netflix)" height="1080" width="1920" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1660149659_647_The-Bollywood-hit-that-is- -over-the-world-through.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

During its first weeks on the system, the nearly three-hour-long feature film ranked among the top 10 non-English language films in Netflix. It is currently one of the 10 most popular movies in 62 countries. The film is available in 15 languages ​​on the online platform.

The film tells the stories of Alluri Sitarama Raju Y Komaram Bheemtwo revolutionary men who fought against the English colonial government in the India during the 1920s, which was also known as british raj.

The film is available in 15 languages ​​on the streaming service. (Netflix)

After the kidnapping of a girl belonging to a marginalized tribe, Bhem will travel to Delhi to rescue her. On her journey she will meet Rama Rajuan officer of the rah who chases him to put him in jail. A friendship will emerge between them, but once the truths of both come to light there will be sides and decisions to be made.

RRR is based on mythology Hindu and the freedom fighters who fought against British colonialism. The plot of this film is fictitious.

The Times of India reported that “RRR” would open on more than 10,000 screens worldwide, the most for an Indian film. (Netflix)

The feature film has some special effects that make the movie similar to a superhero movie. Hollywood. But it is also deeply connected to Indian mythology and current conditions.

RRR it means Rise Roar Revolt. Also refers to Rajamouli and its two stars, NT Rama Rao Jr. Y ramcharan. This is the first movie of Charan Y rao together. They both come from very successful families in the film industry.

The central idea of ​​the film came from the feature film “The Motorcycle Diaries”, starring Gael García Bernal. (Netflix)

Rajamouli, 48, has become one of the country’s best-known directors. He released his epic Baahubali in two parts in 2015. The second part, which appeared in 2017, is the country’s biggest box office hit.

For your part Baahubali was a success in telugu, the most expensive Telugu film ever made, with a budget of US$72 million. Its success was a sign that Tollywood in South India had arguably overtaken Bollywood as the country’s leading movie mill.

“RRR” is about an “imagined friendship between two superheroes,” according to Rajamouli. (Netflix)

Rajamouli said a few days ago indiwire that the worldwide popularity of this film surprised him. The director is already working on his next film. He is often asked if he would ever like to do a Hollywood movie. RRRhowever, suggests that Western moviegoers are interested in Indian films and the goal of Rajamouli is to make Indian movies for India and the world.

: