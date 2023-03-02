Galaxy S23 Ultra: best high-end Android phone of 2023? | Analysis / Review

The screen continues with 6.8 inches with Quad HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The level of brightness has not evolved, but Samsung has improved the Vision Booster technology that reinforces the contrast for better visibility in direct sunlight. In addition, the new panel uses more advanced components that consume less energy.

The design has changed little. Curvature at the edges has been reduced, which makes the S23 Ultra more pleasant to hold and write with the S Pen at the edges of the screen. The rear maintains the look of before, but the camera rims are a little bigger in this generation. The aluminum body has been reinforced and Gorilla Glass is now Victus 2 for added strength.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s big launch for the first half of 2023. The top of the line brings all the most advanced that the brand has to offer and debuts the new generation of its 200 MP sensor with the promise of epic night photos . Have we had a big step forward compared to the predecessor? Let’s check.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes equipped with a modified version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and features a slight overclock on the CPU and GPU for superior performance. In Europe, the most basic model comes with 12 GB of RAM, unlike other countries. In our tests, the S23 Ultra proved to be quite agile and was the fastest Android phone we tested, despite still falling behind some iPhones in multitasking.

The biggest surprise is for the battery. We have the same size as the last generation, but the autonomy was much higher due to the more efficient chip and the screen that consumes less energy. It is the top of the line Android with the best battery life we ​​tested and if you use Light mode (which reduces the processor speed a little) you will have two days of battery life. The charger that comes in the box delivers 25W and takes more than 1 hour to fill the battery. The S23 Ultra supports 45W, but don’t expect a huge difference.

In the photographic set, we have the new 200 MP sensor on the back and the selfie camera that has regressed from 40 MP to just 12 MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra records more saturated photos than before, especially at night where we see a big difference to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The ultra-wide has been slightly refined, while the zoom has more noise and glitches than before. The camcorder now records in 8K at 30 fps with better quality, but the front still suffers a lot in darker places.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows refinements in many spots, but it’s clear that the camera software still needs some polishing, which should come with future updates. Meanwhile, it is undeniable that Samsung’s new top is one of the best options of the year and delivers a complete and well-balanced set. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis through the link below: