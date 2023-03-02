5G News
Rep. Joaquin Castro Recovering After Surgery To Remove Cancerous Tumors

Published on

By Abraham
1677723985 63fde156230000330003a091.jpeg
Rep. joaquin castro (D-Texas) on Monday said he was recovering from surgery to remove cancerous gastrointestinal tumors.

Castro, 48, said he “successfully underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors” at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The “small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors” were discovered during tests over the summer, he added.

“My prognosis is good,” Castro wrote on Twitter. “I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work for the people of my hometown, San Antonio.”

Castro’s identical twin brother, Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said the congressman is “recovering well.”

“I’m looking forward to him beating me on the tennis courts again soon!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) on Monday returned to Washington after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer and recovering at home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Fellow Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman earlier this month checked into a hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression. Fetterman’s office released an update Monday, saying he “remains on a path to recovery” in what will likely be “a weeks-long process.”

