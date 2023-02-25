Galaxy M33 5G: Samsung’s intermediate cell phone has advances and setbacks | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M33 is one of several Samsung intermediaries that were launched in 2022, but despite not having officially appeared in Europe, TechSmart already has the device in hand to check out what’s good about it and if it’s worth it buy among the various brand options in our market. The design resembles its predecessor, but has lost those vertical lines. The M33 still maintains the cooktop style for its rear cameras, while the front has a drop-shaped notch and a wider bottom edge than the others. It is bigger and heavier than before due to screen gain. Speaking of its display, Samsung has swapped the 90Hz AMOLED panel for a simple 120Hz LCD. That is, you gain greater fluidity with the animations, but in exchange you lose contrast and viewing angle. The maximum brightness of the Galaxy M33’s screen is also below the competition and the mono sound with shrill highs compromises the multimedia experience.

The Galaxy M33 is another intermediary from Samsung equipped with Exynos 1280. Here we have 6 GB of RAM to handle multitasking and the device even manages to hold a good amount of apps open at the same time, despite not being fast in loading. It can run more demanding games at medium quality, so don't expect a lot of games at 120 fps. The model we tested is the global one with a 5,000 mAh battery. There is also an exclusive version for the Indian market that brings 6,000 mAh. The one we tested delivers good battery life and recharges in less than 1 hour and a half using a 25W charger (the maximum supported by the device). The 50 MP camera has a more advanced sensor than its predecessor, despite the lower resolution. The Galaxy M33 records good photos, but it shows its limitations. Ultra-wide is lower in this generation, while blur and macro are the same as before. Another point that regressed was the front camera with a weaker sensor that records less clear selfies. The Galaxy M33 proved to be a device with ups and downs. It loses to its predecessor in some points and doesn't make sense compared to the Galaxy A33 that costs almost the same and has a better package. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis below:

Samsung Galaxy M33 full review

