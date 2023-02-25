Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and new Castlevania to be announced soon

It’s not today that we hear rumors about an alleged remake of a Metal Gear Solid franchise game, in addition to the fact that Konami itself recently revealed that it is working on well-known franchises and unannounced projects for 2023. While official announcements do not happen, a new rumor has added fuel to the fire and indicated that these projects should be revealed in June of this year.

In a new episode of the VGC Podcast, host Andy Robinson highlighted some of the plans Konami has for E3 2023. Robinson said that based on what he’s heard from his sources, Konami is expected to make some big announcements during the E3. And while one of those reveals is tied to the Castlevania franchise, he also claims that the publisher will finally reveal the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake as well. There’s a new Castlevania in addition to the Dead Cells DLC they announced at The Game Awards 2022. And there’s this much-discussed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I also hope they finally show off.