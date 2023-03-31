Galaxy A54: complete and well-balanced intermediate cell phone | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A54 arrives with the proposal to be Samsung’s best cell phone in terms of cost-effectiveness. The new Korean intermediate debuts a new Exynos chip, brings a brighter screen, updated camera and advances in design and finishing. It really is a cell phone that has everything to conquer Europeians and we’ll see what it has to offer. The design has changed and is now in line with the Galaxy S23 lineup. We have a more minimalist look with only the three cameras standing out at the rear. In addition, Samsung decided to improve the finish and replaced the plastic with glass. IP67 certification is still present for protection against water and dust. The screen has shrunk, which is unusual. At least the adopted panel delivers stronger brightness with vivid colors and wide viewing angle. Stereo sound delivers good sound quality and adequate power, despite falling short of some rivals. There is full equalizer with Dolby Atmos support.

Equipping the Galaxy A54 we have the Exynos 1380, a slight upgrade of the Exynos 1280 that brings two more cores from the A78 series and comes with a slightly more powerful GPU. In our tests, it was a little faster than its predecessor and managed to hold all the apps open with its 8 GB of RAM. The battery remains at 5,000 mAh. The good news is that the new hardware makes it last longer and deliver a full day of autonomy with plenty left over for the next day. The disappointing part continues in the loading. Samsung still sends a charger of only 15W in the box that takes two hours to fill the battery. The main camera has gained a 50 MP sensor, but don't expect the same photographic quality as the Galaxy S23. The Korean intermediary has its limitations when it comes to shooting and is within the expected range for the segment. It records great daytime photos with efficient HDR, and its night mode ensures clear, noise-free images at night. The camcorder records in 4K, has good stabilization, agile focus and sound capture is above average. The Galaxy A54 shows good strides compared to its predecessor and you can check out all the details in our full review via the link below:

Samsung Galaxy A54 full review

