Google Drive has a new system so you don’t lose your files

The Google team is bringing a new update to Drive that will make life easier for those who have hundreds of files stored in their accounts.

With this update, you’ll be able to access your files more efficiently, and you won’t have to go through every folder looking for a lost document. We tell you what it is about.

New help to search files in Google Drive

Drive has many features that allow us to manage and organize the files in our account. However, if we have hundreds of files, we may find it difficult to access them on the first try.

In our Drive account we not only have our own files but also those shared by our contacts, so we may not know where to start the search to find the document we need.

So that you don’t waste time on this task, the Google team is adding a new help. Google Drive is implementing search chips that will make it easier and faster to find any type of file.

Although Drive already has filters that allow you to use different criteria to search for a file, the new chips improve this dynamic. For example, you can search by file type (photos, PDFs, documents, presentations, forms, audio, videos, zip, etc.), owner (any user, I am the owner, specific person, etc.), and last modification.

And unlike the filters found in the search bar, these chips are found in any view within Drive. So this dynamic will be useful when we have thousands of files saved in our Drive account and we want a quick way to find it.

As mentioned by the Google team, these new search chips will begin rolling out starting today, and will be available to Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts.

When this update is activated you will not have to take any action, since the search chips will appear in your Drive account.