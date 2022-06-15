Fuel prices at record levels but when will they hit €2.50 per litre?

Brian Adam
Fuel prices across the country have skyrocketed 11.5% in the past two weeks, according to AA Roadwatch figures.

The average cost of petrol now stands €2.13 per litre, 41% more expensive than last year.

Diesel is now 45% more expensive than last year, jumping from €1.41 per litre to €2.05 per litre.

AA Roadwatch spokesperson Paddy Comyn told Newstalk that if prices keep increasing at this rate, it will be “only a matter of time” before they reach €2.50 per litre.

He said: “It now costs the average motorist of a petrol car €750 more than last year to fill their car for a year.

“The average diesel driver now spending €640 more per year than last year.

“Certainly, for now it now looks like prices are going up significantly judging by the increases over the last two weeks.

“If they keep increasing at this rate, it is only a matter of time before they reach €2.50 per litre.”

According to calculations, if fuel prices continue to rise at a rate of 11.5% every two weeks (or 5.75% per week), the price of petrol will hit €2.50 per litre by Monday July 5.

Via Dublin live
