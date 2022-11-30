Free VPN: Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro start receiving benefits via Google One

Google had already announced that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would receive 5 years of free VPN and now this benefit is finally coming to the owners of these cell phones. The novelty is being released via Google One at no additional cost, see now how to activate it.

According to 9to5Google, the free VPN for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the same one offered to Google One subscribers with 2TB plans.

To activate the novelty, simply access the Google One application on your smartphone and go to the Advantages tab. A warning like the one in the image below will be shown if the free VPN is already available to you.