Free VPN: Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro start receiving benefits via Google One

Google had already announced that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would receive 5 years of free VPN and now this benefit is finally coming to the owners of these cell phones. The novelty is being released via Google One at no additional cost, see now how to activate it.
According to 9to5Google, the free VPN for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the same one offered to Google One subscribers with 2TB plans.
To activate the novelty, simply access the Google One application on your smartphone and go to the Advantages tab. A warning like the one in the image below will be shown if the free VPN is already available to you.
It is worth remembering that the free VPN can only be used on mobile phones, as Google VPN is also available for Windows and Mac in selected countries.
HDBlog also warns that Google seems to be rolling out the VPN gradually at the moment, as it should only be released to all users with the December Feature Drop update for Pixel phones.
- 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Google’s Tensor G2 Platform
- Titan M2 Safety Auxiliary Platform
- 12 GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- 10.8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 12 MP ultra wide angle sensor
- 48 MP telephoto sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6e, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port
- android 13
- Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 millimeters
- Weight: 212 grams
