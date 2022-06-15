Free up space on your iPhone: delete the images that you have duplicates

Although current terminals generally offer a good amount of storage space, sometimes this falls short if you are one of those that generate a large amount of multimedia content. If you have a iPhone With the latest version of Apple’s operating system, we tell you how to recover enough by removing duplicate images.

Photos, videos and much more is something that is currently not stopped being shared with acquaintances. And, this, takes up storage space. Therefore, the 64 GB that you have in the iPhone, for example, may end up being insufficient. If you want to take matters into your own hands without losing anything, one of the best possibilities that exist to locate and eliminate files of this type that are duplicates.

How to find and remove duplicate images and videos on iPhone

The steps that we are going to show are the ones that fit with the operating system iOS 16, which is the new one that Apple is about to launch officially and that, right now, can be used in its trial version. You will verify that everything is very simple and that, if you do not make a mistake, you do not put the originals in danger at any time. This is what you have to do:

Open the Photos app as usual, as this hasn’t changed with the latest version of iOS.

Now, at the bottom of this app you can find a section called Utilities that will be the one you have to use to recover space. It’s called Duplicates and it’s the one you have to press to review what the iPhone has detected as leftover.

In the new screen that opens, click on the icon with three horizontal dots in the upper right area. Select the Filter option to choose what you want to do. You can be much more specific here and, for example, you can set that only photos or videos are searched. Evidently. If you use All Items, you will see any media options that are duplicated.

Now click on the button at the top right called Apply or similar and you will see everything you can remove to recover space.

Finish by clicking on the icon that is shaped like a trash can and, in the message that appears, you will see a message that tells you the number of items that you will delete. You accept.

You have finished and do this as usual to always be clear that you have the maximum free space on your smartphone.

pixabay

A comfortable and reliable process, since you use the tools that exist on the iPhone itself. Therefore, it is clear that in iOS 16 things have changed in this option for the better, because now everything is more powerful and useful.

>