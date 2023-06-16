Free game! Prime Gaming advances redemption of the game Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

According to the company, with the release of the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Prime Gaming made four games available to subscribers for free this week. O RPG “extra” released promises over 100 hours of adventures.

A amazon announced this Thursday (15) that it has advanced the Free Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition game redemption. Initially, the game was planned in the June calendar to be released on Prime Gaming next Thursday (22).

In addition to Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Prime subscribers will be able to download the following games for free this week:

the platform of amazon highlighted that, with the games The Super Spy and Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy, available until November 30, 31 titles from the distributor SNK have already been redeemed on the Prime Gaming website.

the schedule of Prime Gaming free games for June still predicts the arrival of games Autonauts and Revita, from the 22nd. In addition to other titles such as Roguebook, Once Upon a Jester and Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf, which arrive on the 29th.

More free games that can be downloaded this month also include Sengoku 2, Mutation Nation, Soccer Brawl and Over Top.

