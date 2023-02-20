Five recommendations for shopping online with the utmost confidentiality

With the advent of virtual events that take place on sales platforms such as, “cyber monday”, “black friday”, among others, the security of the platform is important and how you can take better advantage of the discounts, that is why from Google They give some recommendations to keep in mind these days.

According to the technology giant, some people have experienced purchases that they make at full price and then see it on sale, or products that are not what they expected, and more serious information, such as that their credit card has been compromised.

That is why in these situations, the platform gives some advice so that the user has a better experience within the shopping platforms and that people feel more secure when making a purchase on Internet.

best promotions

For one, they indicate that just because something is on sale on a sales page doesn’t mean it’s the best deal. In fact, only 50% of buyers trust their ability to spot a good deal.

That’s why with the tool, Google Shopping Graph You will be able to scan and store over 35 billion product listings on the web. This will help alleviate some of those worries.

The Shopping Graph powers our pricing insights feature, which shows how a product’s price has changed over time and whether a product’s price is low, typical, or high compared to other retailers on the web.

Promo codes are also another useful way to save money, however, they say some shoppers say they can be hard to find active. “Our coupon clipping feature can help you easily identify and use promotional codes.”

Google has installed a new "AR" tool that allows you to consult the products before buying it.

the right style

In that same sense, Google indicated that it is not always possible to arrive at the store and see something up close before buying it. That is why they have installed a new tool that allows you to check that kind of thing before you buy it.

The name of this tool is “RA” where you can perform these functions from a mobile device, in the case of household items, furniture can be a great investment, that is why when searching for the product, you can look for the icon 3D and select “view in my space” to see how the pieces will look in your home.

Another item may be beauty products, as according to data among online beauty product buyers, 41% decided to return an item because it had the wrong shade.

That’s why Google released several augmented reality features to make this process much easier. With just a few taps, you can choose from over 90 brands and 120,000 shades to see how a specific foundation, lipstick or eyeshadow looks on you or a model with a similar skin tone.

Google’s Shopping Graph will be able to scan and store more than 35 billion product listings on the web.

Lens, image search engine

On the other hand, Lens can help you find exactly what you’re looking for on the web. “Let’s say she wants a new dress and she really loved the one she saw on her friend’s. Just take a photo to see similar shopping options with useful information, like the price of the dress and the merchants that sell it.

One of the tips that the experts highlight is how to make the payment online, where the person had to find their wallet, take out their credit card and manually enter all their payment information.

Now, with the autocomplete in Chrome and Androidpaying is much faster as if you’re signed into your Google account and opted in, your saved shipping, billing and payment details will automatically populate with just a tap.

However, it’s important to keep your security safe, which is why when it comes to online shopping, Google introduced virtual card numbers for cardholders. Capital one and amexpress in Androidkeeping your real card number protected in case of breach or fraud.